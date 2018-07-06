The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jul 06, 2018 | Last Update : 08:28 PM IST

 LIVE| FIFA World Cup: Varane hewader puts France in front at half-time
 
Sports, Football

LIVE| FIFA World Cup: Varane hewader puts France in front at half-time

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jul 6, 2018, 7:21 pm IST
Updated : Jul 6, 2018, 8:25 pm IST

Score at half-time, Uruguay 0- France 1 (Raphael Varane 40').

(Photo: AP)
 (Photo: AP)

Nizhny Novgorod: Raphael Varane scored an incredible header as France took a 1-0 lead at half-time in their World Cup quarterfinal clash against Uruguay.

The Les Bleus had most of the possession in the first half, but early on in the match, Uruguay showed why they were one of the best defensive sides of the tournament.

Earlier, Paul Pogba, too, took a long-range shot, but the ball went wide off the goal.

Live match events

45 + 2': HALF TIME! A Raphael Varane header has put France in front as they take 1-0 lead at the mid-match break.

45': Two minutes added in injury time.

40': GOAAAAAL! Raphael Varane scores an incredible header as France take a 1-0 lead.

39': Rodrigo Bentancur receives a yellow card. He will be suspended from playing for Uruguay should they advance.

32': Lucas Hernandez (France) receives a yellow card

30': Half an hour gone, and it still goalless.

19': Paul Pogba takes a long-range shot, but it goes wide off-target.

14': Corner for Uruguay.

5': Uruguay defenders show their skills once again, as they deny an attempt by France's Lucas Hernandez.

1': The match is underway!

Lineups

The lineups have been announced ahead of the Uruguay-France World Cup quarterfinal clash.

The major news from the Uruguay camp is the absence of Edinson Cavani from the team. He will not take any part in the match after suffering a calf injury in the round of 16 clash against Portugal.

Here is the detailed lineup:

Preview

It will be a clash of familiar faces when Uruguay and France clash in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal here on Friday, as the superstars of  the Spanish La Liga will take part.

While Barcelona’s Luis Suarez will be the marquee player for Uruguay, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe will lead French forward attack.

Uruguay have been a better defensive side than compared to France, having conceded just one goal to France’s tally of three. Incidentally, the goals conceded by both the teams have come in their round of 16 fixtures.

A win for either of the sides will mean that they will face either Brazil or Belgium in the semifinals.

The main worry for the South American side will be the form of Edinson Cavani, who has been sidelined with a calf injury.

In terms of head-to-head meetings in the World Cup, Uruguay have won once whereas two matches have been drawn.

 

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 P.M. IST on Friday, July 6th.

Live telecast:

With Sony Sports Network acquiring the broadcasting rights, the matches can be aired live on Sony Ten 2/HD and Sony Ten 3/HD.

Live streaming:

Live action can be streamed via the SonyLiv app or on SonyLiv.com.

