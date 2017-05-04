The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 04, 2017 | Last Update : 05:33 PM IST

Sports, Football

India soar to 100th in FIFA rankings, highest in 21 years

ANI
Published : May 4, 2017, 5:02 pm IST
Updated : May 4, 2017, 4:58 pm IST

As per the updated rankings, India are now placed 100th alongside Lithuania, Nicaragua and Estonia, and stay at the 11th spot in AFC.

This is India's best-ever FIFA Ranking since April 1996 when India were also ranked 100. (Photo: AIFF)
 This is India's best-ever FIFA Ranking since April 1996 when India were also ranked 100. (Photo: AIFF)

New Delhi: For the first time in 21 years, the Indian football team have climbed a spot to be placed 100th in the latest Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) rankings.

As per the updated rankings, India are now placed 100th alongside Lithuania, Nicaragua and Estonia, and stay at the 11th spot in AFC.

This is India's best-ever FIFA Ranking since April 1996 when India were also ranked 100. India's highest FIFA Ranking till date has been 94, achieved in February 1996.

National Coach Stephen Constantine stated, "As long as we keep heading up the ladder I am happy. It points out that we are heading in the right direction. There are major matches ahead and we cannot take things lightly. There's no place for complacency."

All India Football Federation General Secretary Kushal Das said, "It's pleasing that we are presently ranked 100. At the same time, we need to stay aware of the challenge in hand. The AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers UAE 2019 are an acid test for us. AIFF has been providing the National Team with the best of exposure and facilities and we expect the Team to keep up the good work."

Historic wins including a 1-0 victory over Myanmar in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers - the first ever win in Myanmar in over 64 years, and India's first ever win in an away encounter in over a decade where Constantine's men defeated Cambodia 3-2 in an International Friendly has propelled the Indian National Team to the rise in the FIFA Rankings.

Add to that the 4-1 win against South American opponent Puerto Rico has also added gloss to India's point tally.

The National Team have secured victories in 11 of their last 13 matches (including an unofficial match against Bhutan) scoring 31 goals in the process.

India will now face Lebanon in an international friendly on June 7, ahead of the Asian Cup qualifying clash against Kyrgyzstan on June 13.

Tags: indian football team, fifa rankings, aiff
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Rajasthan: Teen with cerebral palsy gets enrolled in coaching to fulfil IIT dreams

2

WhatsApp back online after global outage of 'a few hours'’

3

US: Drunken woman chased by cops identifies herself as Hillary Clinton

4

Micromax axes Yu Televentures

5

Is Extended Reality (XR) anything new?

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham