Wednesday, Jan 04, 2017

Sports, Football

India eves crowned 4-time champions of SAFF C’ship

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jan 4, 2017, 8:53 pm IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2017, 8:53 pm IST

India have won all the 4 SAFF Women's Championships, that have been held so far.

India got off to a great start, and never looked back from there. (Photo: AIFF/ Twitter)
 India got off to a great start, and never looked back from there. (Photo: AIFF/ Twitter)

Siliguri: India won the SAFF Women’s Championship four the fourth time, after vanquishing Bangladesh 3-1 in the final, in Siliguri, on Wednesday.

The Indian eves asserted their dominance over the tournament, as they have won all four of the Women’s SAFF Championships, held so far.

The home side got off the blocks early on, as Dangmeni Grace completed an easy tap-in, to put India ahead.

However, Bangladesh bounced straight back into the game, with Sirat Jahan Shopna scoring just before the half-time whistle.

India got the perfect chance to get back into the lead when Bala Ngangom was brought down inside the box. Sasmita Malik made no mistake from the spot, as she slotted it into the goal.

The hosts soon put daylight between themselves and Bangladesh, when Indumathi scored seven minutes later.

Tags: saff women football chmapionship, india vs bangladesh, india eves
Location: India, West Bengal, Siliguri (Shiliguri)

