LIVE| Sri Lanka vs India, 4th ODI:Kohli, Rohit take visitors forward

Score: India are 144/1 from 19 overs , Rohit Sharma 54*, Virat Kohli 81*, Vishwa Fernando 1/23.

VIrat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not given any chance for Sri Lanka to create a breakthrough. (Photo: AP)

India 132/1 from 17 overs:

Stop them if you can, Sri Lanka! Virat Kohli has continued his onslaught and Rohit Sharma is cashing in on every opportunity to hit big as India continue to hammer Sri Lankan bowlers. With fours and sixes being hit at will, the run-rate is close to 8 runs per over,

India 83-1 from 12 overs:

India continued moving forward in the match despite losing opener Shikhar Dhawan early. Captain Virat Kohli got to his 45th ODI fifty as he along with Roohit Sharma continued to take Team India ahead.

Virat Kohli has become the leading run-scorer in ODIs in 2017.

India 6-1 from 1.3 overs:

India lose their first wicket, Vishwa Fernando strikes for Sri Lanka, Shikhar Dhawan departs for 4 runs. Dhawan tries to go hard at the ball, the ball takes thick edge and flies straight to third man and into the hand of debutant Malinda Pushpakumara.

Colombo: Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat in MS Dhoni's 300th ODI as India take on Lasith Malinga-led Sri Lanka in the 4th ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium here on Thursday.

India have made three changes to their playing XI as Shardul Thakur (on debut), Kuldeep Yadav and Manish Pandey replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav in the team.

Sri Lanka too have made three changes to their team as Wanidu Hasaranga, and debutants Malinda Pushpakumara and Dilshan Munaweera are a part of the playing XI.

Kohli-led Team India have been on a roll on the Sri Lanka tour. The Men in Blue have completely outplayed the hosts by whitewashing them in test series 3-0 and now have pocketed five match ODI series by taking an unassailable 3-0 lead.

With last two matches being a dead rubber, India could test their bench strength by resting couple of big names in the 4th ODI and 5th ODI, which will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium on Thursday and Sunday respectively.

Players like Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur could get a look in the last two matches of ODI series. Kedar Jadhav who has bowled well in the last two games could also make way for Manish Pandey due to back-to-back poor batting performances with scores of 1 and 0. Pandey who was touring South Africa with India A side had a good tour with the bat making a strong case for a place in the final eleven.

With Virat Kohli already hinting on rotation policy left arm Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and right arm pacer Shardul Thakur could also get look in. Yadav made his ODI debut in the West Indies in June claiming eight wickets from five matches. While he failed to land a place in the first three ODI's, the wrist spinner could get a chance in the final two games, either in place of Axar Patel or Yuzvendra Chahal. Shardul Thakur who has been in India set up for a year now could also make his ODI debut in Thursday's game. Thakur had been part of test side, but have failed to get a game so far.

Sri Lanka’s injury list continues to grow:

Sri Lanka are currently going through a bad phase, the team have been unable to find winning combination for their first XI. Apart from on field problems they have also faced issue off the pitch, with the selection committee headed by Sanath

Jayasuriya resigning.

The failure of experienced players to deliver when it mattered the most and lack of consistency has been a key element for the failure of this Sri Lanka unit. Adding more problems to the already existing one is the growing list of injured players.

Lasith Malinga will lead the side in the fourth ODI with current skipper Upul Tharanga was suspended for two matches due to slow over rate will be back to captain the side in the final ODI.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the series with a hairline fracture on his right thumb after enduring a hit in the third ODI. Another casualty is the stand-in skipper Chamara Kapugedara who has been ruled out of the remainder of the series as well, owing to an aggravated back injury. Dhananjaya de Silva and Dilshan Munaweera have been added to the squad as covers. They also have Thisara Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga on the bench.

Dhoni reaches yet another landmark:

MS Dhoni would look to carry forward his form with the bat in his 300th ODI match which we played on Thursday. When the Men in Blue were in danger in 2nd and 3rd ODI, Dhoni's respective scores of 45 and 67 not out under pressure proved to be a match winning knock and showed that the former India captain still has it in him to play at highest level. Dhoni will join an elite 300 club that already has the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh.