Aus vs Ind: Prithvi Shaw to miss first Test after suffering ankle injury

In the practice match, Prithvi Shaw struck a fluent 66 against CA XI.

Shaw was carried off the field and taken for a medical examination. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw will not play the first Test in Adelaide next week against Cricket Australia XI (CA XI) at the Sydney Cricket Ground, owing to an injury in his left ankle.

The 19-year-old batting prodigy sensation suffered the injury while attempting a catch at the boundary ropes on the third day of the practice match. Shaw was carried off the field and taken for a medical examination.

The Mumbai batsman underwent scans on Friday morning and reports revealed a lateral ligament injury. He will undergo an intensive rehabilitation program to hasten the recovery and be available for selection at the earliest, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

In the ongoing practice match, Shaw struck a fluent 66 against CA XI and was certain to open the batting for India in the Adelaide Test slated to be held on December 6.