Indian cricket in danger, authority on way down: Sourav Ganguly

ANI
Published : Oct 30, 2018, 8:55 pm IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2018, 8:55 pm IST

Ganguly conveyed his concern regarding various cricket-associated developments, including recent harassment reports against Rahul Johri.

The former skipper concluded the letter to the BCCI with a
 The former skipper concluded the letter to the BCCI with a "danger" warning hoping that somebody is listening to him. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Expressing a "deep sense of fear" with regards to the present condition of the Indian cricket administration, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said that "Indian cricket is in danger."

In a letter to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna, Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary, Ganguly conveyed his concern regarding various cricket-associated developments, including recent harassment reports against BCCI official (BCCI CEO, Rahul Johri) and reported division among the members of Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA)

"I write this mail to you all with the deep sense of fear as to where Indian cricket administration is going..Having played the game for a long period of time, were our lives ruled by winning and losing, and the image of Indian cricket was of paramount importance to us. But with deep sense of worry, I beg to state that the way things have gone in the last couple of years, the authority of Indian cricket to the world and the love and belief of millions of fans is on the way down," Ganguly, the president of Cricket Association of Bengal wrote in the letter.

"I don't know how far it's true, but the recent reports of harassment has really made the BCCI look very poorly....more so the way it has been handled. The committee of CoA from four has come down to two and now the two seems to be divided," he added.

Referring to the increasing "disrespect" towards the decisions made by the committees, Ganguly stated that he himself has witnessed, during the process of coach selection, how "appalling" it is.

"Cricketing rules are changed in the middle of a season, which has never been heard of..decisions made in committees are turned around with complete disrespect. My experience in the matter of coach selection was appalling (the less said the better)," Ganguly wrote.

The former skipper concluded the letter with a "danger" warning hoping that somebody is listening to him. "Indian cricket with its massive following has been built over the years of hard work from superb administrators and greatest of cricketers who have managed to bring thousands of fans to the ground..I at the present moment think it's in danger...Hope people are listening," he said.

Tags: sourav ganguly, board of control for cricket in india (bcci), committee of administrators(coa), rahul johri, #metoo

