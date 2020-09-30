Wednesday, Sep 30, 2020 | Last Update : 06:34 PM IST

189th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,143,019

69,668

Recovered

5,098,573

85,194

Deaths

96,351

775

Maharashtra1351153104994735751 Andhra Pradesh6811616123005745 Tamil Nadu5863975307089383 Karnataka5824584697508641 Uttar Pradesh3908753312705652 Delhi2730982407035272 West Bengal2505802198444837 Odisha212609177585866 Telangana1872111564311107 Kerala179923121264698 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  Sports   Cricket  30 Sep 2020  Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan
Sports, Cricket

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

PTI
Published : Sep 30, 2020, 4:52 pm IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2020, 5:14 pm IST

Rashid's triple strike is what allowed the Sunrisers to defend 162 for their first win of the Indian Premier League season.

“It has been a tough one and a half year for me, first my dad expired and then my mom (in June this year). And it took a bit of time for me to come back. “My mom was my biggest fan, especially in the IPL and when I was the Man of the Match, she would always talk to me through the night,” recalled a teary-eyed Rashid at the post-match presentation. (Photo | PTI)
 “It has been a tough one and a half year for me, first my dad expired and then my mom (in June this year). And it took a bit of time for me to come back. “My mom was my biggest fan, especially in the IPL and when I was the Man of the Match, she would always talk to me through the night,” recalled a teary-eyed Rashid at the post-match presentation. (Photo | PTI)

Abu Dhabi: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s strike bowler Rashid Khan struggled to hold back tears, dedicating his Man of the Match performance against Delhi Capitals in the IPL to his mother and biggest fan who died earlier this year.

Rashid’s triple strike made all the difference, allowing Sunrisers to defend 162 for their first win of the Indian Premier League season, on Tuesday.

 

“It has been a tough one and a half year for me, first my dad expired and then my mom (in June this year). And it took a bit of time for me to come back.

“My mom was my biggest fan, especially in the IPL and when I was the MoM, she would always talk to me through the night,” recalled an emotional Rashid at the post-match presentation.

Rashid said he did not feel the pressure going into the field and reaped the benefits of bowling quicker than usual on a slow surface.

“I bowled quicker today, when I started and bowled my first ball, I realised it. You need two three balls to know what the right pace is. In these conditions you need to bowl back of a length to the batsmen.

 

“Warner (captain) always backs me and tells me that you know what’s best for the team. Only when things aren’t going my way I go and ask the captain what to do.”

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said his team did not read the conditions well in their first game here.

“They outplayed us in all three departments and credit to them for that. 162 was a par score on this wicket. It was surprising and in the second innings, it (pitch) was two-paced. When I went in, the ball wasn’t coming onto the bat. We thought dew would come on but we can’t give any reasons at this moment,” he said.

“We didn’t execute the way we wanted to. A lot of learnings from this wicket and conditions. Ricky went in (during the time-out) and we needed one batsman to take a chance as the required rate was pretty high.

 

“The ground is very big and we didn’t capitalise on taking doubles. We knew boundaries are big here and doubles will be key for us. It didn’t work out for us, hopefully next time we can maximize the opportunities,” he added.

Tags: rashid khan, sunrisers hyderabad, delhi capitals

Latest From Sports

Put in to bat, Bairstow (53 off 48) scored his second fifty of the tournament, while David Warner (45 off 33) and Kane Williamson (41 off 26) also came up with valuable contributions, helping Sunrisers Hyderabad post a competitive 162 for four. Defending the total, leg-spinner Rashid (3/14) returned with three crucial wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/25) scalped two and T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed (1/43) claimed too chipped in to restrict Delhi to 147 for 7 in 2 for a deserving win. (Photo | PTI)

Hyderabad Sunrisers pull up their socks and open their account with win against Delhi Capitals

Marsh, who twisted his ankle while going for a dive in his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad’s season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, is currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine in a Perth hotel after returning from UAE. (File Photo | AFP)

Extent of Mitchell Marsh's ankle injury not known as scans get lost in UAE

Put into bat, Warner and Bairstow were circumspect with the pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada (2/21) and Anrich Nortje maintaining their line and length. The result was Sunrisers could only score 38 in the powerplay, which yielded just two fours and a six — all hit by Warner (in pic). (Photo | PTI)

Hyderabad post 162/4 against Delhi, riding on Bairstow’s 50, Warner's 45

“When I was not able to hit, I was under pressure, but Sanju told me that it’s a matter of one hit and I was waiting for that one hit,” Tewatia said about his match-winning knock against KXIP. (Photo | Instagram - rahultewatia20)

Playing in the Ranjis with three India spinners helped my game: Rahul Tewatia

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham