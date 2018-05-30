The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 30, 2018 | Last Update : 12:20 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Toss in Test cricket stays as ICC opts for tradition

AFP
Published : May 30, 2018, 11:02 am IST
Updated : May 30, 2018, 11:02 am IST

Cricket's world body on Tuesday decided against scrapping the toss in Test cricket, describing it an integral part of the game.

The International Cricket Council was mulling doing away with the flip of the coin during the World Test Championship scheduled to start from July 2019 as part of measures to boost the flagging fortunes of the long format. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 The International Cricket Council was mulling doing away with the flip of the coin during the World Test Championship scheduled to start from July 2019 as part of measures to boost the flagging fortunes of the long format. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)

Mumbai: Cricket's world body on Tuesday decided against scrapping the toss in Test cricket, describing it an integral part of the game.

The International Cricket Council was mulling doing away with the flip of the coin during the World Test Championship scheduled to start from July 2019 as part of measures to boost the flagging fortunes of the long format.

The ICC cricket committee chaired by Indian spin legend Anil Kumble debated the toss among other issues such as player behaviour during their two-day meeting in Mumbai.

"The committee discussed whether the toss should be automatically awarded to the visiting team but felt that it was an integral part of Test cricket which forms part of the narrative of the game," the ICC said in a statement.

However the committee, which includes cricketing greats like Mike Gatting, Mahela Jayawardene and David Boon, urged members to deliver quality pitches that provide a better balance between bat and ball.

It also focused on improving player behaviour and upholding the spirit of the game which has been hit by a recent ball-tampering scandal.

The ICC was criticised after it banned Australia skipper Steve Smith for only one Test over his role in the scandal in South Africa in March in which batsman Cameron Bancroft was caught trying to alter the ball.

After a wave of public anger, Cricket Australia later banned Smith and his deputy David Warner for 12 months. Bancroft was given a nine-month suspension.

"The group felt that excessive personal abuse and ball tampering were serious offences in the game and that should be reflected in the way in which they are dealt with," Kumble was quoted as saying in the release.

"There was also strong support for giving the match officials more authority and subsequently greater support around their decision making," the former leg-spinner added.

The committee has made a series of recommendations to be shared with the chief executives' committee in June before final ratification by the ICC board.

Tags: international cricket council, toss, anil kumble
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

First look: Anushka’s all-different avatar in Sanju, but there’s mystery about her

2

Before debut in Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor turns receptionist; Katrina Kaif has proof

3

106-year-old spinster reveals secret to long life, no men

4

Here are do’s and don’ts of storing jewellery to make it last

5

6 jewellery pieces that you should be wearing this summer

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VDW, Phamous teams promote films

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham