The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 30, 2017 | Last Update : 01:32 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

IPL 10: Superb Bumrah wins it for Mumbai Indians in 'Super Over'

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 30, 2017, 12:59 am IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2017, 12:54 am IST

Mumbai posted 11 runs, exhausting their two wickets, with a ball remaining. Gujarat could only manage six runs in the Super Over.

Krunal Pandya of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Gujarat’s Irfan Pathan. (Photo: BCCI)
 Krunal Pandya of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Gujarat’s Irfan Pathan. (Photo: BCCI)

Rajkot: Incisive bowling by Jasprit Bumrah in the Super Over led Mumbai Indians to victory over Gujrat Lions in their IPL match here on Saturday night. Mumbai posted 11 runs, exhausting their two wickets, with a ball remaining. Gujarat could only manage six runs in the Super Over.

Parthiv Patel’s 70 off 44 balls set the tone of Mumbai’s run chase, firing nine fours and a six. Patel struck a 43-run opening wicket partnership with Jos Butler but after the latter’s dismissal, Patel got little support from others. After the middle order failed Krunal Pandya (29) rose to the occasion, guiding his team to the door step of victory. But he was run out in the last ball of their innings pushing the match to the Super Over.

Earlier, Gujarat suffered a batting collapse before a rear-guard action saw them post a decent 153/9 with Mumbai producing yet another inspired bowling performance.

Scorecard
Gujarat Lions: I. Kishan c Pollard b Harbhajan Singh 48, B. McCullum b Malinga 6, S. Raina c Pollard b Bumrah 1, A. Finch b Malinga 0, K. Karthik st Patel b K. Pandya 2, R. Jadeja c & b K. Pandya 28, J. Faulkner b Bumrah 21, I. Pathan c H. Pandya b K. Pandya 2, A. Tye run out (Bumrah) 25, B. Thampi (not out) 2, Ankit Soni (not out) 7. Extras: (lb 1, w 7, nb 3) 11. Total: (for 9 wkts, in 20 overs) 153.
FoW: 1-21, 2-46, 3-48, 4-56, 5-83, 6-95, 7-101, 8-144, 9-144.
Bowling: McClenaghan 4-0-50-0 (1w), Malinga 4-0-33-2 (4w), Harbhajan 4-0-23-1 (1w), Bumrah 4-0-32-2 (2nb), Krunal 4-0-14-3 (1w).

Mumbai Indians: P. Patel c Karthik b Faulkner 70, J. Buttler run out 9, N. Rana lbw b Ankit Soni 19, R. Sharma c Karthik b Faulkner 5, K. Pollard c McCullum b Basil Thampi 15, K. Pandya run out 29, H. Pandya c Kishan b Thampi 4, H. Singh lbw b Thampi 0, M. McClenaghan run out 1, J. Bumrah run out 0, L. Malinga not out 0. Extras: (w1) 1. Total (in 20 overs) 153
FoW: 1-43, 2-82, 3-104, 4-109,  5-127, 6-139, 7-142, 8-143, 9-150, 1-53
Bowling: Thampi 4-0-29-3, Faulkner 4-0-34-2, Pathan 2-0-26-0, Soni 4-0-16-1 (1w), Raina 4-0-28-0, Tye 1-0-9-0, Jadeja 1-0-11-0

Super Over
Mumbai Indians: 1, 4, 6, w, w,
Gujarat Lions: nb, 1lb, wd, 0, 1b, 0, 1, 1

Tags: jasprit bumrah, mumbai indians, gujarat lions, super over

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistan: International Islamic University bans 'bed sharing' in girls' hostels

2

HTC's squeezable U11 teased in a video, launch on 16th May

3

Maharashtra's Bhilar will become first book village in India

4

The Samsung Galaxy S8's Dual Audio feature is hi-tech

5

Baahubali 2 creates history, collects over 100 crore rupees on Day 1

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham