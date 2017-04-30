IPL 10: Superb Bumrah wins it for Mumbai Indians in 'Super Over'

Mumbai posted 11 runs, exhausting their two wickets, with a ball remaining. Gujarat could only manage six runs in the Super Over.

Rajkot: Incisive bowling by Jasprit Bumrah in the Super Over led Mumbai Indians to victory over Gujrat Lions in their IPL match here on Saturday night. Mumbai posted 11 runs, exhausting their two wickets, with a ball remaining. Gujarat could only manage six runs in the Super Over.

Parthiv Patel’s 70 off 44 balls set the tone of Mumbai’s run chase, firing nine fours and a six. Patel struck a 43-run opening wicket partnership with Jos Butler but after the latter’s dismissal, Patel got little support from others. After the middle order failed Krunal Pandya (29) rose to the occasion, guiding his team to the door step of victory. But he was run out in the last ball of their innings pushing the match to the Super Over.

Earlier, Gujarat suffered a batting collapse before a rear-guard action saw them post a decent 153/9 with Mumbai producing yet another inspired bowling performance.

Scorecard

Gujarat Lions: I. Kishan c Pollard b Harbhajan Singh 48, B. McCullum b Malinga 6, S. Raina c Pollard b Bumrah 1, A. Finch b Malinga 0, K. Karthik st Patel b K. Pandya 2, R. Jadeja c & b K. Pandya 28, J. Faulkner b Bumrah 21, I. Pathan c H. Pandya b K. Pandya 2, A. Tye run out (Bumrah) 25, B. Thampi (not out) 2, Ankit Soni (not out) 7. Extras: (lb 1, w 7, nb 3) 11. Total: (for 9 wkts, in 20 overs) 153.

FoW: 1-21, 2-46, 3-48, 4-56, 5-83, 6-95, 7-101, 8-144, 9-144.

Bowling: McClenaghan 4-0-50-0 (1w), Malinga 4-0-33-2 (4w), Harbhajan 4-0-23-1 (1w), Bumrah 4-0-32-2 (2nb), Krunal 4-0-14-3 (1w).

Mumbai Indians: P. Patel c Karthik b Faulkner 70, J. Buttler run out 9, N. Rana lbw b Ankit Soni 19, R. Sharma c Karthik b Faulkner 5, K. Pollard c McCullum b Basil Thampi 15, K. Pandya run out 29, H. Pandya c Kishan b Thampi 4, H. Singh lbw b Thampi 0, M. McClenaghan run out 1, J. Bumrah run out 0, L. Malinga not out 0. Extras: (w1) 1. Total (in 20 overs) 153

FoW: 1-43, 2-82, 3-104, 4-109, 5-127, 6-139, 7-142, 8-143, 9-150, 1-53

Bowling: Thampi 4-0-29-3, Faulkner 4-0-34-2, Pathan 2-0-26-0, Soni 4-0-16-1 (1w), Raina 4-0-28-0, Tye 1-0-9-0, Jadeja 1-0-11-0

Super Over

Mumbai Indians: 1, 4, 6, w, w,

Gujarat Lions: nb, 1lb, wd, 0, 1b, 0, 1, 1