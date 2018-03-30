The Asian Age | News

Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland not resigning

ANI
Published : Mar 30, 2018, 9:49 am IST
Sutherland said he had a terrific work ethic and he genuinely cared for his players.

Sutherland further expressed sympathy for Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who have been facing bans for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal. (Photo: AFP)
Johannesburg: Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland on Thursday said that he will not resign in the wake of the ball tampering incident that has shaken the Australian cricket.

"I'm not resigning. What has happened the last few days have only strengthened my resolve to ensure that the Australian cricket and the Australian cricket team get back on track and back in a place where it has not only the full respect but the pride of the Australian community," Sutherland said in a press conference.

Speaking of head coach Darren Lehmann, who announced his resignation just hours ago, Sutherland said he had a terrific work ethic and he genuinely cared for his players.

"Darren Lehmann has provided fantastic service and been part of a successful team that won a World Cup and a couple of Ashes. His work ethic has been terrific and he genuinely cares for and loves his players."

Sutherland further expressed sympathy for Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who have been facing bans for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.

However, he said that he has not yet watched Smith's media conference where he broke into tears while apologising for orchestrating the act.

"I haven't seen Steve Smith's press conference but I have had a lot of messages and will watch it," he said. "I know how sad and remorseful he is. Our hearts go out to the three suspended players right now," he said.

Tags: cricket australia, james sutherland, australia cricket team

