The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 | Last Update : 09:10 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

IPL 2017: No issues between me and MS Dhoni, insists Steve Smith

ANI
Published : Mar 30, 2017, 8:57 pm IST
Updated : Mar 30, 2017, 8:57 pm IST

Steve Smith replaced MS Dhoni as captain of the Rising Pune Supergiant for the tenth edition of IPL.

RPS won only five of their 14 matches in the IPL 9 under MS Dhoni, finishing seventh. (Photo: AFP)
 RPS won only five of their 14 matches in the IPL 9 under MS Dhoni, finishing seventh. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Steve Smith has emphasized that there are no issues between him and former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was replaced by the Australian as captain of the Rising Pune Supergiant for the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), beginning April 5.

Speaking ahead of the start of season 10, Smith further insisted that Dhoni has been really supportive and that his professional relationship with him would not change irrespective of the 35-year-old's removal as the captain of the Pune team.

"No issues between MS Dhoni and me. We have shared some messages, MS is very supportive and it doesn't change my professional relationship with him or anyone else," Smith said.

The Australian batsman was in the national capital along with India's middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane and the new addition to the team, England all-rounder Ben Stokes, to unveil the Pune Supergiant's new jersey for IPL 2017.

Also present on the occasion was Sanjiv Goenka, chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

Looking forward to his new responsibility with much integrity and fervor, Smith said that his side are hoping to make Pune proud with high and orderly performances.

"I am looking forward to my new responsibility with much integrity and fervor. My experience of playing in India has been wonderful so far. This year we also have a new member Ben Stokes with us who will balance experience and skill in right dose. High and orderly performance with good bowling, fielding and batting will be the benchmark for judging the team. We hope to make Pune proud with good cricket," he said.

When asked about his decision to appoint Smith as the franchise captain, RPS owner Goenka said, "When you appoint a captain you do so with full trust, recognition and full appreciation. And I have no hesitation saying this again that I have admired the way Steve has led Australia over the last several months. I have great admiration for his captaincy.

RPS won only five of their 14 matches in the IPL 9 under Dhoni, finishing seventh. It may be recalled that the Suresh Raina-led Gujarat Lions topped the table last year.

Dhoni had reportedly said that he would give his full co-operation to Smith in the coming season of the IPL.

Dhoni is one of the three captains to have won the cash-rich T20 league twice. He led Chennai Super Kings for nine editions starting from the league's inaugural season in 2008.

Under him, CSK won the IPL in 2010 and 2011 while the Champions League in 2010 and 2014.

New Delhi: Steve Smith has emphasized that there are no issues between him and former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was replaced by the Australian as captain of the Rising Pune Supergiant for the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), beginning April 5.

Speaking ahead of the start of season 10, Smith further insisted that Dhoni has been really supportive and that his professional relationship with him would not change irrespective of the 35-year-old's removal as the captain of the Pune team.

"No issues between MS Dhoni and me. We have shared some messages, MS is very supportive and it doesn't change my professional relationship with him or anyone else," Smith said.

The Australian batsman was in the national capital along with India's middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane and the new addition to the team, England all-rounder Ben Stokes, to unveil the Pune Supergiant's new jersey for IPL 2017.

Also present on the occasion was Sanjiv Goenka, chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

Looking forward to his new responsibility with much integrity and fervor, Smith said that his side are hoping to make Pune proud with high and orderly performances.

"I am looking forward to my new responsibility with much integrity and fervor. My experience of playing in India has been wonderful so far. This year we also have a new member Ben Stokes with us who will balance experience and skill in right dose. High and orderly performance with good bowling, fielding and batting will be the benchmark for judging the team. We hope to make Pune proud with good cricket," he said.

When asked about his decision to appoint Smith as the franchise captain, RPS owner Goenka said, "When you appoint a captain you do so with full trust, recognition and full appreciation. And I have no hesitation saying this again that I have admired the way Steve has led Australia over the last several months. I have great admiration for his captaincy.

RPS won only five of their 14 matches in the IPL 9 under Dhoni, finishing seventh. It may be recalled that the Suresh Raina-led Gujarat Lions topped the table last year.

Dhoni had reportedly said that he would give his full co-operation to Smith in the coming season of the IPL.

Dhoni is one of the three captains to have won the cash-rich T20 league twice. He led Chennai Super Kings for nine editions starting from the league's inaugural season in 2008.

Under him, CSK won the IPL in 2010 and 2011 while the Champions League in 2010 and 2014.

Tags: steve smith, ms dhoni, rising pune supergiants
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Terminally ill people inspire people with jokes on death

2

BJP MLA makes bizarre demand, wants Maharashtra Legislative Council scrapped

3

Jeff Bezos is the second richest person, following Bill Gates

4

Yogi Adityanath moves into official residence, invites ministers for 'Falaahar'

5

Brad Hodge says sorry for his Virat Kohli comments

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham