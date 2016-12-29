Thursday, Dec 29, 2016 | Last Update : 08:58 PM IST

Virat Kohli, Anushka to get engaged on New Year's Day?

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Dec 29, 2016, 7:29 pm IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2016, 7:39 pm IST

Anil Ambani and Amitabh Bacchan are also likely to attend the engagement.

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)
 Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are set to get engaged on New Year’s day, after the two went holidaying in Uttarakhand, earlier this week.

The two are likely to get engaged on Sunday, January 1, 2017, according to a report in Hindi news portal Pradesh 18.

 

The Indian cricket team is currently on a 25-day break between the Test and limited overs series against England. Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week.

Both Kohli and Anushka have posted a picture and a video, respectively, of themselves. Interestingly, both were wearing rudraksh-garlands in the picture, which sparked the engagement rumours.

 

In the end, It's all about cherishing the simple things in life 😇❤️#nature

A video posted by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

Merry Christmas everyone 🌲🌲. Have a good day 👍😊

A photo posted by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Some reports also suggest that the families of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachhan and industrialist Anil Ambani have also landed in Dehradun to meet the couple on the event of the supposed engagement.

The parents of the couple are also set to fly to Uttarakhand this week.

