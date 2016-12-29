Virat Kohli, Anushka to get engaged on New Year's Day?

Anil Ambani and Amitabh Bacchan are also likely to attend the engagement.

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are set to get engaged on New Year’s day, after the two went holidaying in Uttarakhand, earlier this week.

The two are likely to get engaged on Sunday, January 1, 2017, according to a report in Hindi news portal Pradesh 18.

The Indian cricket team is currently on a 25-day break between the Test and limited overs series against England. Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week.

Both Kohli and Anushka have posted a picture and a video, respectively, of themselves. Interestingly, both were wearing rudraksh-garlands in the picture, which sparked the engagement rumours.

In the end, It's all about cherishing the simple things in life 😇❤️#nature A video posted by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Dec 26, 2016 at 11:07pm PST

Merry Christmas everyone 🌲🌲. Have a good day 👍😊 A photo posted by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:11am PST

Some reports also suggest that the families of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachhan and industrialist Anil Ambani have also landed in Dehradun to meet the couple on the event of the supposed engagement.

The parents of the couple are also set to fly to Uttarakhand this week.