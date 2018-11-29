The Asian Age | News

Deeply saddened, hurt by aspersions cast on me: Mithali Raj

ANI
Published : Nov 29, 2018, 2:30 pm IST
Updated : Nov 29, 2018, 2:30 pm IST

The India ODI skipper on Thursday stated that she was deeply saddened and hurt by the aspersions cast on her.

 Powar in his ten-page tour report entirely focussed on the 35-year-old batter, which came a day after Mithali's letter accusing him and Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji of discrimination. (Photo: BCCI)

New Delhi: Responding to the India women's team coach Ramesh Powar's report to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), wherein he had accused Mithali Raj of being selfish and putting her interest first over the team, the India ODI skipper on Thursday stated that she was deeply saddened and hurt by the aspersions cast on her.

"I'm deeply saddened & hurt by the aspersions cast on me. My commitment to the game & 20yrs of playing for my country.The hard work, sweat, in vain. Today, my patriotism doubted, my skill set questioned & all the mudslinging- it's the darkest day of my life. May God give strength," Mithali tweeted.

Replying to Mithali's tweet, her manager Annisha Gupta wrote, "As an admirer of her commitment to the country for 20yrs, of hard work & winning, when the game finally gets some limelight, we push her under it's shadow. You did right by the blue jersey @M_Raj03 , It will too. The country loves you."

Powar in his ten-page tour report entirely focussed on the 35-year-old batter, which came a day after Mithali's letter accusing him and Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji of discrimination. Powar also stated that Mithali blackmailed to retire midway through the ICC Women's World T20 in the West Indies after being denied the opening slot.

