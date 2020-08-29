Double whammy for CSK: Day after coronavirus strike, Suresh Raina backs out of IPL 2020

The former India cricketer has already flown back to India.

Leading CSK batsman and former India international Suresh Raina will not participate in this year's Indian Premier League due to personal reasons. The reasons behind Raina's decision are not yet known but the former India cricketer has already flown back to India.

The IPL, which is generally held in the summer in India, had to be postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. It is now scheduled to be held between September 19 and November 10 in the UAE.

"Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time," the CSK official Twitter handle tweeted.

Raina, it is to be noted, had retired from international cricket along with former India captain and CSK skipper MS Dhoni on August 15.

The return of Raina to India is a big blow to CSK as he has been an integral part of the team's batting order since 2008. The development comes even as another CSK player, Ruturaj Gaekwad, has tested positive for coronavirus.

On Friday, 10 staff members and one India pacer belonging to the Chennai team tested positive for coronavirus.

"Yes, a right-arm medium fast bowler, who has recently played for India, along with a few staff members have tested positive for COVID-19,” a senior IPL source had told PTI on conditions of anonymity. "As far as we know, one of the senior-most officials of the CSK management and his wife, and at least two members of their social media team are also COVID-19 positive," the unnamed source had added.

As a result, while other teams have begun their practice, the Chennai team will now begin its own practice in September. Moreover, the team's quarantine period has been extended till September 1.