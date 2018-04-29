LIVE|IPL 2018, RR vs SRH: Kane Williamson side eye top spot with win vs RR

Both the teams had earlier faced each other at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where SRH won the game by 9 wickets.

Kane Williamson would look to do the double on Ajinkya Rahane led Rajasthan Royals when they meet again at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Jaipur: The stage is set for the return leg match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, who will be facing against each other at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday. Both the teams had earlier faced each other at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where SRH won the game comfortably by 9 wickets.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side come into the match after winning their last game against Mumbai Indians, who they beat by 3 wickets thanks to Krishnappa Gowtham’s 33 runs of 11 balls. Jofra Archer was given Man-of -the-match for his match winning performance with the ball (3/22).

Rajasthan Royals, playing on their home ground would want their star players Ben Stokes and skipper Ajinkya Rahane to fire with the bat. Sanju Samson will once again look to inflict damage on SRH bowlers with his bat. The bowling unit will be led by Jaydev Unadkat , who will be ably supported by Shreyas Gopal, who is the leading wicket taker to RR with 5 wickets.

Sunrisers are coming into the game on the back of two straight wins in the last two games. After setting target of just 133 runs to win for Kings XI Punjab, SRH bowlers led by Rashid Khan bowled brilliantly to bowl out KXIP for 119 runs. Manish Pandey played brilliant knock of 54 runs after failing to get runs in earlier matches.

After failure to score well in last match, SRH batsmen will be looking to pile runs against RR on their own turf . With strong bowling to back up the batsmen, Kane Williamson side will be looking to continue their winning run.

The match is expected to be intriguing one between both the teams as SRH has the chance to go to the top, while RR gets entry into top four.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 4 P.M. IST on Sunday (April 29).

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.