Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, RCB vs KKR: Kuldeep draws first blood for visitors

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 29, 2018, 7:56 pm IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2018, 8:42 pm IST

Score after 7 overs, RCB 52-0: Brendon McCullum 21(18), de Kock 28(24); Kuldeep Yadav 1-0-12-0

(Photo: PTI)
 (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have lost Quinton de Kock after being put to bat by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

RCB 70-1 after 9 overs:

WICKET! Kuldeep draws first blood for KKR. Slower one, turning away from the batsman and de Kock's punch over cover can only find Shubman Gill in the deep.

RCB 67-0 after 8 overs:

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP! Just the start the team needed. Brendon McCullum has played the anchor's role while Quinton de Kock has also done a fine job in rotating the strike. 

Preview: Having narrowly lost their last few games, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will aim to get back to winning ways when they host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru here on Sunday.

Both sides have endured a mixed campaign so far and have picked up only two wins since they last faced each other. KKR are placed on the fourth spot while Virat Kohli and co sit on the sixth place with only four points from six games.

And they will have plenty of issues to address when they lock horns once again. For the most part this season, it is the shoddy bowling display that has let down both KKR and RCB. The hosts have not been so clinical in the death overs, boasting the worst economy rate. Meanwhile, for KKR, the spinners have not been getting the early breakthroughs as they are yet to spot the perfect combination for their batting.

A victory for either of the teams could prove to be crucial for their morale.

Toss:

Dinesh Karthik has won the toss and has decided his team KKR will bowl first. Here's how both the teams line up for today -

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock(WK), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Manan Vohra, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain/WK), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran, Prasidh Krishna.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 P.M. IST on Sunday (April 29).

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

