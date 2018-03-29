The Asian Age | News

Video: Steve Smith booed, called 'cheat' during South Africa departure

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Mar 29, 2018, 11:12 am IST
Updated : Mar 29, 2018, 11:10 am IST

The Australian skipper was severely booed as the security escorted him at the Johannesburg airport.

Darren Lehmann, coach of the Australian cricket team, on Wednesday issued an apology to the cricket fans and admitted that the trio has made a
 Darren Lehmann, coach of the Australian cricket team, on Wednesday issued an apology to the cricket fans and admitted that the trio has made a "grave mistake but they are not bad people".

Johannesburg: Steve Smith is in the eye of the storm after the recent ball-tampering fiasco in Cape Town during the ongoing Test series against South Africa where few senior team members were involved. Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have been suspended by Cricket Australia for their involvement and knowledge about the cheating plot.

While Smith, Warner and Bancroft have headed back home after the sack, Smith, who will be facing a lot of tough questions on his arrival in Australia, the fallen Australian skipper was severely booed as the security escorted him at the Johannesburg airport.

While the media personnel tried to get a reaction from Smith, he was heckled, booed and called a cheat, as one of the reporters was heard asking him, “What do you have to say the people who are calling you cheats right here?”

Former England skipper, Kevin Pietersen, who has been vocal about the issue as soon as it first broke out last week, shared a video of the incident, saying, "I don't like this! @steve_smith49 isn't a criminal!"

 

Pietersen's views were echoed by quite a few, from the cricket fraternity and outside.

 

Darren Lehmann, coach of the Australian cricket team, on Wednesday issued an apology to the cricket fans and admitted that the trio has made a "grave mistake but they are not bad people".

"They have made a grave mistake but they are not bad people. As a coach, you feel for them as people. They are hurting. I feel for them and their families. There is a human side to this. They have made a mistake, as everyone – including myself – has made mistakes in the past," said Lehmann.

"These are young men and I hope people will give them a second chance. Their health and wellbeing is extremely important to us," added Lehmann.

