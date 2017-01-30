The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 30, 2017 | Last Update : 12:04 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

India vs England: Bumrah magic keeps India alive

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 29, 2017, 11:30 pm IST
Updated : Jan 29, 2017, 11:35 pm IST

England needed eight runs off the final over, but Bumrah dismissed both Root (38) and Buttler (15) to seal a thrilling win for India.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammate Hardik Pandya and cptain Virat Kohli the dismissal of England's Alex Hales during their second one day international cricket match at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. (Photo: AP)
 Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammate Hardik Pandya and cptain Virat Kohli the dismissal of England's Alex Hales during their second one day international cricket match at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. (Photo: AP)

Nagpur: Jasprit Bumrah produced a magical final over as India edged England by five runs in the second Twenty20 international in Nagpur on Sunday to stay alive in the series.

England needed eight runs off the final over, but Bumrah dismissed both Joe Root (38) and Jos Buttler (15) to seal a thrilling win for India.

Chasing 144, England could only manage 139/6 in 20 overs. Ashish Nehra took three wickets for 28 runs.

Earlier, seamer Chris Jordan led England's disciplined bowling performance to restrict India to 144/8 despite opener K.L. Rahul’s blazing half century.

The hosts, who are in a must-win situation after trailing the three-match series 1-0, rode on a 47-ball 71 from Rahul to reach their total after being put into bat.

Jordan remained the wrecker-in-chief with his three wickets to keep India to what seems a below par score at Nagpur’s Jamtha Stadium.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who opened the innings for the second successive time in the series, set out briskly after surviving a confident lbw appeal by Jordan on seven.

The star batsman failed to capitalise on his start after falling to Jordan for 21 as he faltered on a slower delivery to give away a catch to long on.

Rahul kept his composure and his end busy with runs despite England spinners, Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali, getting a wicket each to reduce the hosts to 69/3.

Scorecard
India: V. Kohli c Dawson b Jordan 21, K.L. Rahul c Stokes b Jordan 71, S. Raina c Jordan b Rashid 7, Yuvraj Singh lbw b Ali 4, M. Pandey b Mills 30, M.S. Dhoni b Jordan 5, H. Pandya (run out) 2, A. Mishra (run out) 0,J. Bumrah (not out) 0. Extras: (lb 1, w 3) 4.
Total: (for 8 wkts, in 20 overs) 144.
FoW: 1-30, 2-56, 3-69, 4-125, 5-139, 6-143, 7-144, 8-144.
Bowling: Dawson 2-0-20-0, Mills 4-0-36-1, Jordan 4-0-22-3 (1w), Stokes 3-0-21-0 (1w), Ali 4-0-20-1 (1w), Rashid 3-0-24-1.
England: J. Roy c Raina b Nehra 10, S. Billings c Bumrah b Nehra 12, J. Root lbw b Bumrah 38, E. Morgan c Pandya b Mishra 17, B. Stokes lbw b Nehra 38, J. Buttler b Bumrah 15, M. Ali (not out) 1, C. Jordan (not out) 0. Extras; (b 1, lb 2, w 4, nb 1) 8. Total: (for 6 wkts, in 20 overs) 139.          
FoW: 1-22, 2-22, 3-65, 4-117, 5-137, 6-138.
Bowling: Chahal 4-0-33-0, Nehra 4-0-28-3, Bumrah 4-0-20-2, Mishra 4-0-25-1 (1nb), Raina 4-0-30-0 (2w)

Tags: jasprit bumrah, jos buttler, joe root, ashish nehra

MOST POPULAR

1

Man with bionic penis has to endure two week erection

2

Sushant supports SLB, removes surname from Twitter

3

Raees closing in on 100 crores, Kaabil striving hard to keep up on Day 4

4

Get inspired from Tendulkar to do wonders in life: Modi tells students

5

In pics: India warm up ahead of second T20 against England

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham