India vs England: Bumrah magic keeps India alive

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammate Hardik Pandya and cptain Virat Kohli the dismissal of England's Alex Hales during their second one day international cricket match at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. (Photo: AP)

Nagpur: Jasprit Bumrah produced a magical final over as India edged England by five runs in the second Twenty20 international in Nagpur on Sunday to stay alive in the series.

England needed eight runs off the final over, but Bumrah dismissed both Joe Root (38) and Jos Buttler (15) to seal a thrilling win for India.

Chasing 144, England could only manage 139/6 in 20 overs. Ashish Nehra took three wickets for 28 runs.

Earlier, seamer Chris Jordan led England's disciplined bowling performance to restrict India to 144/8 despite opener K.L. Rahul’s blazing half century.

The hosts, who are in a must-win situation after trailing the three-match series 1-0, rode on a 47-ball 71 from Rahul to reach their total after being put into bat.

Jordan remained the wrecker-in-chief with his three wickets to keep India to what seems a below par score at Nagpur’s Jamtha Stadium.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who opened the innings for the second successive time in the series, set out briskly after surviving a confident lbw appeal by Jordan on seven.

The star batsman failed to capitalise on his start after falling to Jordan for 21 as he faltered on a slower delivery to give away a catch to long on.

Rahul kept his composure and his end busy with runs despite England spinners, Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali, getting a wicket each to reduce the hosts to 69/3.

Scorecard

India: V. Kohli c Dawson b Jordan 21, K.L. Rahul c Stokes b Jordan 71, S. Raina c Jordan b Rashid 7, Yuvraj Singh lbw b Ali 4, M. Pandey b Mills 30, M.S. Dhoni b Jordan 5, H. Pandya (run out) 2, A. Mishra (run out) 0,J. Bumrah (not out) 0. Extras: (lb 1, w 3) 4.

Total: (for 8 wkts, in 20 overs) 144.

FoW: 1-30, 2-56, 3-69, 4-125, 5-139, 6-143, 7-144, 8-144.

Bowling: Dawson 2-0-20-0, Mills 4-0-36-1, Jordan 4-0-22-3 (1w), Stokes 3-0-21-0 (1w), Ali 4-0-20-1 (1w), Rashid 3-0-24-1.

England: J. Roy c Raina b Nehra 10, S. Billings c Bumrah b Nehra 12, J. Root lbw b Bumrah 38, E. Morgan c Pandya b Mishra 17, B. Stokes lbw b Nehra 38, J. Buttler b Bumrah 15, M. Ali (not out) 1, C. Jordan (not out) 0. Extras; (b 1, lb 2, w 4, nb 1) 8. Total: (for 6 wkts, in 20 overs) 139.

FoW: 1-22, 2-22, 3-65, 4-117, 5-137, 6-138.

Bowling: Chahal 4-0-33-0, Nehra 4-0-28-3, Bumrah 4-0-20-2, Mishra 4-0-25-1 (1nb), Raina 4-0-30-0 (2w)