Friday, Aug 28, 2020 | Last Update : 11:27 PM IST

157th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,392,367

75,995

Recovered

2,585,037

56,191

Deaths

61,725

1,017

Maharashtra73356853156323444 Tamil Nadu4032423439306948 Andhra Pradesh3930902952483633 Karnataka3097322195545232 Uttar Pradesh2094191528933217 Delhi1676041500274369 West Bengal1507721210463017 Bihar128850109696662 Telangana11742587675799 Assam9880879308278 Odisha9466865323509 Gujarat91329736012962 Rajasthan76572608301012 Kerala6676143757268 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
  Sports   Cricket  28 Aug 2020  COVID-19 hits Chennai Super Kings: 10 staffers, Team India pacer test positive
Sports, Cricket

COVID-19 hits Chennai Super Kings: 10 staffers, Team India pacer test positive

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Aug 28, 2020, 8:33 pm IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2020, 8:33 pm IST

Health scare in the Chennai team has forced the authorities to extend the team's quarantine period till September 1.

Chennai Super Kings
  Chennai Super Kings

In a major setback to Chennai Super Kings' Indian Premier League preparations, at least 10 staff members and one unnamed bowler on Friday tested positive for coronavirus. As per media reports, the unnamed bowler has also represented India in international matches.

"Yes, a right-arm medium fast bowler, who has recently played for India, along with a few staff members have tested positive for Covid-19,” a senior IPL source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. "As far as we know, one of the senior-most officials of the CSK management and his wife, and at least two members of their social media team are also Covid-19 positive," the unnamed source added.

 

According to NDTV, the health scare in the Chennai team has forced the authorities to extend the team's quarantine period till September 1. The report added that the team has undergone a fourth COVID-19 test, the results of which will be out on Saturday.

As per the protocol established by the Indian Premier League authorities, players were supposed to be tested on the first, third and sixth days of the quarantine period. Moreover, they would be allowed to train only if they test negative in all three tests. The CSK team arrived in UAE on August 21.

While the Royal Challengers Bangalore began their practice on Thursday, CSK is yet to start with its own round of practice. With its staff members testing COVID-19 positive, it is being speculated that the three-time champion team is likely to not train for a few more days.

 

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will be held in the UAE between September 19 and November 10.

Tags: indian premier league, ipl 2020, csk, chennai super kings

Latest From Sports

Dwayne Bravo first man to reach 500 T20 wickets. (AFP Photo)

Bravo! T20 champion sets new record, first to take 500 wickets

Lionel Messi. (AP)

Messi divorce: 'Bombshell' fax signals end of an era, legal fight at Barcelona

V.V.S. Laxman

IPL will surely test players’ fortitude’

Lisa Sthalekar. Source: Twitter

Aussie cricketer Lisa Sthalekar, Pakistani batting legend Zaheer Abbas inducted to ICC Hall of Fame

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham