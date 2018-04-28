The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 28, 2018 | Last Update : 07:55 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Both Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni will be eyeing for victory in this crucial encounter. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| IPL 2018, CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma wins the toss, elect to field
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma wins the toss, elect to field

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 28, 2018, 7:18 pm IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2018, 7:37 pm IST

A victory will keep alive Mumbai's chances of making it to the playoff, while a loss will hurt their chances

Both Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni will be eyeing for victory in this crucial encounter. (Photo: PTI)
 Both Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni will be eyeing for victory in this crucial encounter. (Photo: PTI)

TOSS:

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to field first.

Pollard and Mustafizur have been left out, Ben Cutting and JP Duminy comes in.

Pune: The stage is all set for yet another intruging clsh between MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians , when both teams collide at Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Both the teams had earlier clashed against each other in the opening game of 2018 Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, when Dwayne Bravo and Kedar Jadhav handed the  Mumbai side a 1 wicket defeat.

MI, who played Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last game at Wankhede were embarrassed in front of their home crowd. The home side, chasing 119 runs to win were bowled out for just 87 runs, losing the game by 31 runs.

Chennai Super Kings are coming back into the match after fantastic win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chasing 206 runs for victory,  Skipper MS Dhoni (70 runs of 34 balls)and Ambati Rayadu (82 runs of  53 balls) took the team past the finish line for comfortable victory.

Todays game will be make or break for MI, who are currently at the bottom of the table. One more loss will make it difficult for the Men in Blue to reach the playoffs. While Batsmen have been among runs for MI, the bowlers have certainly failed to defend huge total in quite a few mathches. All-rounder Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard have failed to perform with the bat, which is a cause of concern for the  team and it wont be surprising if the coach decides to bring in few changes in the side.

Chennai Super Kings are currently sitting at top of the table with 10 points form the six games winning 5 and losing . It has been a memorable comeback after two years. The team silenced their critics , who had  raised fingers on the ageing squad. The experienced players have raised the ame, whenever the team needed it the most. Dhoni was again back in form in the last and would look to carry on the form he is in currently.

The match is expected to be a fierce contest and nail biting finish could be on cards.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 P.M. IST on Saturday (April 28).

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Tags: 2018 indian premier league, chennai super kings, mumbai indians
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

MOST POPULAR

1

LIVE| IPL 2018, CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma wins the toss, elect to field

2

Avengers Infinity War BO collection day 1: The superhero ensemble earns Rs 31.3 crore

3

Here’s everything we know about Prince Louis so far

4

7 striking facts: The money tech companies are making

5

British Sikh MP launches campaign for direct Amritsar-London flights

more

Editors' Picks

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham