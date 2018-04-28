LIVE| IPL 2018, CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma wins the toss, elect to field

A victory will keep alive Mumbai's chances of making it to the playoff, while a loss will hurt their chances

Both Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni will be eyeing for victory in this crucial encounter. (Photo: PTI)

TOSS:

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to field first.

Pollard and Mustafizur have been left out, Ben Cutting and JP Duminy comes in.

Pune: The stage is all set for yet another intruging clsh between MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians , when both teams collide at Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Both the teams had earlier clashed against each other in the opening game of 2018 Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, when Dwayne Bravo and Kedar Jadhav handed the Mumbai side a 1 wicket defeat.

MI, who played Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last game at Wankhede were embarrassed in front of their home crowd. The home side, chasing 119 runs to win were bowled out for just 87 runs, losing the game by 31 runs.

Chennai Super Kings are coming back into the match after fantastic win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chasing 206 runs for victory, Skipper MS Dhoni (70 runs of 34 balls)and Ambati Rayadu (82 runs of 53 balls) took the team past the finish line for comfortable victory.

Todays game will be make or break for MI, who are currently at the bottom of the table. One more loss will make it difficult for the Men in Blue to reach the playoffs. While Batsmen have been among runs for MI, the bowlers have certainly failed to defend huge total in quite a few mathches. All-rounder Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard have failed to perform with the bat, which is a cause of concern for the team and it wont be surprising if the coach decides to bring in few changes in the side.

Chennai Super Kings are currently sitting at top of the table with 10 points form the six games winning 5 and losing . It has been a memorable comeback after two years. The team silenced their critics , who had raised fingers on the ageing squad. The experienced players have raised the ame, whenever the team needed it the most. Dhoni was again back in form in the last and would look to carry on the form he is in currently.

The match is expected to be a fierce contest and nail biting finish could be on cards.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 P.M. IST on Saturday (April 28).

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.