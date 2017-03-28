The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 | Last Update : 04:11 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  KL Rahul scored his sixth fifty in the series to guide India to series win against Australia. (Photo: BCCI) India demolishes Australia in Dharamsala Test, clinch series
 
Sports, Cricket

Aussies no longer friends, says Virat Kohli

AFP
Published : Mar 28, 2017, 3:12 pm IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2017, 3:39 pm IST

Steve Smith apologised for his outburst but expressed disappointment that the on-field spat between Wade and Jadeja was made public by BCCI.

 "As I said in the heat of the battle, you want to be competitive but yeah I have been proven wrong," said Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)

Dharamsala: Indian skipper Virat Kohli said he no longer considered Australian cricketers as friends after winning a tense Test series marked by bad blood in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

Kohli, who remarked on his friendship with some Australian players before the series, said things had changed during the bitter contest between the world's top two sides.

"I thought that was the case but it has changed for sure. As I said in the heat of the battle, you want to be competitive but yeah I have been proven wrong," he said in a post-match press conference.

"The thing I said before the first Test, I have certainly been proven wrong, and you won't hear me say that ever again."

The 28-year-old skipper, who sat out the final Test due to injury, caused a furore in the second Test after accusing his counterpart Steven Smith of repeatedly abusing the decision review system.

Critics questioned Kohli's conduct under pressure, and also his form in the series, with the right-hander scoring just 46 runs from five innings.

Tensions were exacerbated after the Indian captain was dubbed "the Donald Trump of sport" in an Australian newspaper, and former Test bowler Geoff Lawson accused him of acting like "your worst behaved player".

Indian newspapers blasted Australia's media for waging a relentless "hate campaign" throughout the series.

The rancour was inflamed in the third Test in Ranchi, where Australia batted out the fifth day for a draw, when Glenn Maxwell mocked Kohli's shoulder injury.

Smith apologises:

The animosity between the sides spilled over into the series-decider with Ravindra Jadeja and Aussie wicketkeeper Matthew Wade engaging in a verbal fight Monday that was caught by stump microphones.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted the footage, complete with stump microphone recordings, on its website and social media channels.

India's Murali Vijay then found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy after claiming a catch that replays showed had spilled onto the grass.

TV footage caught Smith fuming angrily in the dressing room and appearing to call Vijay a "f****** cheat".

The Aussie skipper apologised for his outburst but expressed disappointment that the on-field spat between Wade and Jadeja was made public by the BCCI.

"I have been pretty intense throughout this series. I really wanted to do well for the team. At times I have been in my own bubble and have let my emotions slip. I apologise for that," said Smith.

"I was a little bit disappointed that the BCCI sieved through the archive to find a conversation out on the field that was happening between Matty (Wade) and Jadeja.

"It's happened between both sides throughout this series, so the fact they've done that to us is a little bit disappointing.

"Usually what's said on the field should stay on the field."

Tags: virat kohli, steve smith, india vs australia, dharamsala test
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Sex in the 30s summed up with witty tweets

2

Sunil Grover writes emotional post on 'future' after fallout with Kapil

3

Queen Elizabeth II seeks new furnishings manager for 3 royal residences

4

Donald Trump’s childhood home in New York sold for USD 2.14 million, buyer unknown

5

Have let my emotions slip, I apologise, says Steve Smith

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

Traditional attire and colourful scenes mark 'Gudi Padwa' in Mumbai

Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Annual day of silence marks Hindu New Year in Indonesia's Bali

President Donald Trump was recently photographed driving an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and photoshop specialists got to work with really funny memes. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump met truckers recently and netizens put his expression in funny places

A baby spa in Perth lets babies between two days to six months get hydrotherapy and a massage with various health benefits. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These babies getting a spa treatment will make your day

Aydin Buyuktas from Turkey came to the US to experiment with his drone snapping and on-ground photography to produce unbelievable photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Turkish photographer makes mind-bending landscapes using drone snapping

More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

Adorable canines on display at International Pet Show in Romania

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham