Samit Gohel creates world record in Ranji Trophy

Samit Gohel’s 359 helped Gujarat set Odisha a humungous 706-run target in the quarterfinal clash.

Jaipur: Gujarat batsman Samit Gohel smashed 359 not out against Odisha in the quarterfinal match of the Ranji Trophy to make history as he made the highest first-class score as an opener carrying his bat through an innings at Jaipur, on Tuesday.

Gohel’s mammoth innings helped Gujarat set Odisha a humungous 706-run target in the quarterfinal clash.

Gohle played 723 deliveries for his record 359, which included 45 boundaries and one six.

The batsman broke the record for unbeaten score by an opener in a completed first-class innings held by Bobby Abel, who scored 357 not out for Surrey against Somerset in 1899.