Sports, Cricket

LIVE| Ireland vs India, 1st T20I: Hosts elect to field after winning toss

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jun 27, 2018, 7:43 pm IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2018, 8:45 pm IST

Score after 3 overs, IND 28-0, Shikhar Dhawan 15*, Rohit Sharma 8*; Stuart Thompson 0/17.

(Photo: BCCI)
 (Photo: BCCI)

Dublin: Ireland have won the toss, and have elected to field in their first T20I against India here.

Here's India's playing XI for the match:

Preview

Virat Kohli-led Team India is all set to embark on a long tour to England, starting with the T20I series on July 3.

However, their preparations for the full-fledged tour have already begun, and are all set to lock horns with Ireland in the first of  two-T20I series.

Kohli will be playing his first match for India since the country’s second T20I against South Africa in February earlier this year, a match which India lost. However, the Men in Blue went onto win the third match without Kohli, thereby winning the series 2-1.

This will be only the second meeting between these two sides in the shortest format of the game.

Their last encounter in T20Is came when India defeated Ireland by 15 runs during the 2009 ICC World T20 in England.

All eyes will be on the pace attack of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul and Umesh Yadav, as it will be a testing time for the pacers.

This will also be a platform for the wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuvzendra Chahal, who shared about 30 wickets between them during India’s tour of South Africa.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma will look to put up a better performance after having aggregated just 286 runs from 14 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches for Mumbai Indians (MI) this season.

The visitors will have a shot in the top spot in terms of ICC T20I rankings, if they win all their matches against Ireland and England.

 

Squads:

Ireland: Gary Wilson(captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, , Andy McBrine, Kevin O Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Joshua Little.


India: Virat Kohli(captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina,  Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav                   

 

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8.30 PM IST on 27th June, Wednesday.

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin.

 Live telecast and timings:

Live streaming:

The matches will be telecast on Sony SIX and Sony Six HD. For live streaming, one can log onto SonyLiv.com.

