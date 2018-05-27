LIVE| IPL 2018 Final, CSK vs SRH: MS Dhoni wins toss, opts to field first

The yellow brigade is appearing in seventh finals in the nine attempts after having won the trophy in 2010 and 2011 season.

Teams:

SRH XI: S Dhawan, S Goswami, K Williamson, S Al Hasan, D Hooda, Y Pathan, C Brathwaite, R Khan, B Kumar, S Kaul, Sandeep Sharma — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 27, 2018

CSK XI: S Watson, F du Plessis, S Raina, A Rayudu, MS Dhoni, DJ Bravo, R Jadeja, K Sharma, D Chahar, S Thakur, L Ngidi — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 27, 2018

Toss: Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and opted to field first

Chennai Super Kings make one change with Karn Sharma coming in for Harbhajan Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad makes two changes Sandeep Sharma comes in for Khaleel Ahmed. Sreevats Goswami comes in for Wriddhiman Saha.

Mumbai: The stakes cant get bigger than this. After the completion of 59 matches only two teams remaining in the picture Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The southern flavor is all set to spice up the western coast when Wankhede Stadium will host the two giants from the south.

After winning the ICC 2011 World Cup at the same venue, MS Dhoni will be looking to gain glory same venue for the second time while leading CSK, who are making a comeback after two year hiatus. The yellow brigade is appearing in seventh finals in the nine attempts after having won the trophy in 2010 and 2011 season.

For SRH, this is a great chance to regain glory after 2016 triumph under the leadership of David Warner. Possessing one of the most lethal bowling attacks it is not surprising to see the team going from strength to strength in the tournament by winning the game from the losing position.

Not only the match is expected to be a nail-biting one, but there will also be some key battles that could title the match in anyone's favor.

Lungi Ngidi is all set to take on SRH skipper Kane Williamson who is currently holding the orange cap as the leading run-getter in this edition. Rashid Khan will be going against MS Dhoni. The last time these two players were against each other at the same venue, it was Rashid who won the battle, but this time around Dhoni will be looking to get the better of the Afghan spinner. Pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddharth Kaul will be looking to tackle the threat of opener Shane Watson and Suresh Raina.

With glory at stake both the teams will give their 100 percent on the field and in the end, there will be only one team that will lift the trophy after the hard battle.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kane Williamson (captain), Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan Arman, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Carlos Brathwaite, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Jordan, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Syed Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Tanmay Agarwal.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): MS Dhoni (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo. Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Faf Du Plessis, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, David Willey, Lungisani Ngidi, Asif K M, N Jagadeesan, Kanishk Seth, Monu Singh, Dhruv Shorey, Kshitiz Sharma, Chaitanya Bishnoi.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 7 P.M. IST on Sunday, May 27th.

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.