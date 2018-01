Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction: Gayle unsold, Pollard back at MI

Excitement, drama and big money on the cards as 2-day IPL 2018 player auction is underway in Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians used Right to Match card to have Kieron Pollard back in the fold. (Photo: BCCI)

Bengaluru: After three hours of exhausting action, it’s lunch break on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 Player Auction here on Sunday.

While the teams, as expected, have spent big, there have been some absolute steals in form of Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, who were sold to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) respectively for their base price of Rs 2 crores.

Ben Stokes, like last year, has once again managed to earn big as he was bought for Rs 12.50 crores by Rajasthan Royals (RR), who also fetched Ajinkya Rahane for Rs. 4 crores, using their Right to Match card.

While Manish Pandey moved from Kolkata Knight Riders to Sunrisers Hyderabad as the David Warner-led side spent Rs 11 crore, his Karnataka and Indian teammate KL Rahul moved from Royal Challengers Bangalore to KXIP for the same amount. Kedar Jadhav, who played for RCB last season, went to CSK for Rs 7.80 crores while R Ashwin moved from South to North as KXIP bought him for Rs 7.60 crores.

KXIP, who went for almost every second player in the auction thus far, used Right to Match and retained David Miller. KKR, meanwhile, who did not retain Gautam Gambhir, who went to Delhi Daredevils, a team where it all began for him in IPL, did not shy away from spending heavily while getting the Australian duo of Chris Lynn – Rs 9.60 crores – and Mitchell Starc – Rs 9.40 crores.

CSK, who had earlier retained MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja, had to let Ashwin go but they managed to have Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo back, using Right to Match. The two-time IPL champions also added Shane Watson to their roster.

In the second half of the day's auction, many of the players remained unsold, including Ankush Bains.

Avesh Khan sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 70 lakh

Navdeep Saini sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3 crore

Syed Khaleel Ahmed sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 3 crores.

Aniket Choudhary sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 30 lakhs.

Rajneesh Gurbani goes unsold.

Basil Thampi sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 95 lakhs.

T Natarajan sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 40 lakhs.

Siddarth Kaul sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 3.80 crores.

Kulwant Khejroliya sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 85 lakhs.

Uncapped wicketkeepers:

Nikhil Naik, Aditya Tare, Ankush Bains, Vishnu Vinod, Sheldon Jackson and Prashant Chopra go unsold.

Ishan Kishan sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 6.20 crores.

Jitesh Sharma goes unsold.

Jofra Archer sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.20 crores.

Shivam Dube goes unsold.

D'Arcy Short sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4 crores.

Uncapped Indian all-rounders:

Nitish Rana sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 3.40 crores.

Krunal Pandya retained by Mumbai Indians (via RTM) for Rs 8.80 crores.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 3.20 crores.

Harshal Patel sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 20 lakhs.

Vijay Shankar sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 3.20 crores.

Deepak Hooda retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad (via RTM) for Rs 3.60 crores.

Rahul Tewatia sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 3 crores.

Bengaluru: India’s U-19 cricket captain Prithvi Shaw was bought by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 1.2 crore in what was another pulsating session of the IPL auction.

Manan Vohra, who has represented King XI Punjab in the past, was sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for just Rs 1.1 crore.

Himanshu Rana and Siddhesh Lad remained unsold, whereas Ricky Bhui was sold to Sunriser Hyderabad for Rs 20 Lakh.

Uncapped Indian batsmen:

Prithvi Shaw sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 1.20 crores.

Siddhesh Lad goes unsold.

Manan Vohra sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 1.10 crores.

Rahul Tripathi sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3.40 crores.

Himanshu Rana goes unsold.

Mayank Agarwal sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 1 crore.

Ricky Bhui sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakhs.

Ishank Jaggi sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakhs.

Shubnam Gill sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1.80 crores.

Suryakumar Yadav sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.20 crores.

Spinners:

Kuldeep Yadav retained by Kolkata Knight Riders (via RTM) for Rs 5.80 crores.

Adam Zampa goes unsold.

Yuzvendra Chahal retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore (via RTM) for Rs 6 crores.

Samuel Badree goes unsold.

Amit Mishra sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 4 crores.

Rashid Khan retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad (via RTM) for Rs 9 crores.

Karn Sharma sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 5 crores.

Imran Tahir sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1 crore.

Piyush Chawla retained by Kolkata Knight Riders (via RTM) to for Rs 4.20 crores.

Pacers:

Lasith Malinga goes unsold.

Kagiso Rabada retained by Delhi Daredevils (via RTM) for Rs 4.20 crores.

Mitchell McClenaghan goes unsold.

Mohammed Shami retained Delhi Daredevils (via RTM) for Rs 3 crores.

Ishant Sharma goes unsold.

Tim Southee goes unsold.

Umesh Yadav sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4.20 crores.

Pat Cummins sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 5.40 crores.

Josh Hazlewood goes unsold.

Mitchell Johnson goes unsold.

Mustafizur Rahman sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2.20 crores.

Wicketkeepers:

Jos Buttler sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.40 crores.

Sam Billings goes unsold.

Ambati Rayudu sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2.20 crores.

Sanju Samson sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crores.

Robin Uthappa sold to Kolkata Knight Riders (via RTM) for Rs 6.40 crores.

Naman Ojha goes unsold.

Dinesh Karthik sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.40 crores.

Jonny Bairstow goes unsold.

Wriddhiman Saha sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 5 crores.

Quinton de Kock sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 2.80 crores.

Parthiv Patel goes unsold.

Capped all-rounders:

Moeen Ali sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 1.70 crores.

Marcus Stoinis sold to King XI Punjab (via RTM) for Rs. 6.20 crores.

Stuart Binny sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 50 lakh.

Colin Munro sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs. 1.90 crores.

Yusuf Pathan sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 1.90 crores.

James Faulkner goes unsold.

Colin de Grandhomme sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 2.2 crores.

Kedar Jadhav sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 7.80 crores.

Shane Watson sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 4 crores.

Carlos Brathwaite sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 2 crores.

Chris Woakes sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 7.4 crore

Capped batsmen:

Martin Guptill goes unsold.

Manish Pandey sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 11 crores.

Hashim Amla goes unsold.

Chris Lynn sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 9.60 crores.

Jason Roy sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs. 1.50 crores.

Brendon McCullum sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 3.60 crores.

Aaron Finch sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs. 6.20 crores.

David Miller sold to Kings XI Punjab (via RTM) for Rs. 3 crores.

Murali Vijay goes unsold.

KL Rahul sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs. 11 crores.

Karun Nair sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs. 5.60 crores.

Marquee players:

Yuvraj Singh sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs. 2 crores.

Joe Root goes unsold.

Kane Williamson sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 3 crores.

Dwayne Bravo sold to Chennai Super Kings (via RTM) for Rs. 6.40 crores.

Gautam Gambhir sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs. 2.80 crores.

Glenn Maxwell sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs. 9 crores.

Shakib Al Hasan sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 2 crores.

Harbhajan Singh sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 2 crores.

Bengaluru: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 Player Auction is off to a flying start as the franchises went all guns blazing to buy some of the hottest properties in the cricket world. While Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals used Right to Match (RTM) to have Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Kieron Pollard and Ajinkya Rahane respectively back in the fold, Chris Gayle went unsold before the first break IPL Auction.

Mitchell Starc sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 9.40 crores.

Ajinkya Rahane sold to Rajasthan Royals (via RTM) for Rs. 4 crores.

Faf du Plessis sold to Chennai Super Kings (via RTM) for Rs. 1.60 crores

Ben Stokes sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 12.5 crores.

Chris Gayle unsold.

Kieron Pollard sold to Mumbai Indians (via RTM) for Rs. 5.4 crores.

R Ashwin sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs. 7.6 crores

Shikhar Dhawan to Sunrisers Hyderabad (via RTM) for Rs. 5.2 crore

Benagluru: That’s it! The stage is set. The big Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 player auction day is upon us. 578 players, 16 marquee stars, 360 Indian cricketers, 218 foreigners, 8 teams and 182 slots up for grabs. One of the biggest IPL auctions will get underway shortly at Bengaluru’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Saturday – January 27 and Sunday, January 28.

The auction will see a comeback of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) who were suspended for two years following the spot-fixing saga.

While CSK have retained the core by retaining MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja before the auction, RR have only retained Steve Smith. While Dhoni has expressed CSK’s desire to retain the core by trying to get back R Ashwin, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravod and Brendon McCullum, the other six teams – Mumbai Indians (MI), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Daredevils (DD) will not make it that task easy for CSK.

While the uncapped Indian players like Krunal Pandya and Basil Thampi and India’s U-19 stars Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti will create a huge buzz, the marquee cricketers – Indian and foreigners – R Ashwin, Ben Stokes, Gautam Gambhir, Ajinkya Rahane, Mitchell Starc, Chris Gayle will be some of the first few cricketers the franchises will want to bag at the IPL auction.

The likes of Kieron Pollard, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthk are some of the other biggest names who will attract a lot of buyers at the auction.

However, the teams will have to be wise in going after the players managing their money purse. But all and all, we are surely going to witness the exciting action for two days.

Live telecast and timings:

The live telecast of the IPL 2018 player auction can be watched on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 Tamil from 9 AM (IST) onwards. The live telecast will commence at 9.05 AM (IST) on Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the much-awaited IPL 2018 auction will be available on Hotstar from 9 AM (IST).