The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 26, 2018 | Last Update : 07:58 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad square off in high-voltage finale

PTI
Published : May 26, 2018, 6:49 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2018, 6:48 pm IST

CSK, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners SRH five days after their first play-off game

Sunrisers had to travel to Kolkata to book their final berth after knocking out two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs in Qualifier 2 last night. (Photo: BCCI)
 Sunrisers had to travel to Kolkata to book their final berth after knocking out two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs in Qualifier 2 last night. (Photo: BCCI)

Mumbai: Nerves will play a big role as two title-hungry outfits, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad look to outdo each other and regain the coveted IPL crown when they square off in what promises to be a humdinger of a summit contest here on Sunday.

The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue.

These two southern rivals met at the bull-ring on May 22 in Qualifier 1 in which the Super Kings, champions in 2010 and 2011, just about managed to ward off their rivals in a low-scoring thriller after looking down in the dumps at one stage during the run-chase. That victory, by 2 wickets, enabled the Super Kings to enter their seventh final in nine attempts directly, while dumping their Hyderabad rivals to their third successive defeat in head-to-head contests this season.

Sunrisers had to travel to Kolkata to book their final berth after knocking out two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs in Qualifier 2 last night.

While the Super Kings are blessed with a four-day break in between their two games, Sunrisers will be hoping that their winning momentum will help overcome the tiredness of travelling to and from Kolkata and playing their third game, which also happens to be the championship-deciding one, in seven days.

Team strengths

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who came up with a sensational 3 for 19 stint last night apart from scoring a rapid-fire 34 in ten balls and then taking two catches and effecting a run-out, had troubled the Super Kings with a 2 for 11 burst in the first qualifier.

CSK got out of the jail courtesy the calm and assured innings of 67 not out from South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis who played the game only after Sam Billings was ruled out due to injury.

The Super Kings batting was left floundering at 62 for 6 with Rashid taking out danger men — skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo. He nearly had du Plessis too before the latter reviewed a leg before decision successfully and stayed till the end to guide Super Kings home.

The talented leggie, who has been described as the best T20 spinner currently by Sachin Tendulkar, again looms as a huge stumbling block for the Super Kings’ strong batting line-up. He will also have back up from, notably medium pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddharth Kaul.

Super Kings will also be wary about the match-turning all-round abilities of Carlos Brathwaite, the hero of the Caribbeans title-winning contest in the 2016 World T20 Championship. The big West Indian shone with the ball at the death against KKR after his blistering innings of 43 not out here against CSK.

Sunrisers will, however, need captain Kane Williamson to get back into the sort of stupendous form he exhibited in the league stage, along with India opener Shikhar Dhawan to improve their title-clinching chances. Their middle and lower order have not really been firing barring the odd game.

Super Kings had depended a lot on their top order of Shane Watson, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu in the round-robin stage of the tournament, apart from Dhoni’s finishing flourishes. With du Plessis and Bravo too in the mix, along with Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh and Shardul Thakur with the ability to play cameos, the batting looks formidable.

Harbhajan, strangely, was not given a single over when the two teams met in the first play-off game and needs just one wicket to complete 50 IPL wickets at this ground which was his home ground when he played for Mumbai Indians in the first ten seasons. The Super Kings’ bowling attack also has a well-oiled look, giving them a more rounded visage.

Teams

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C ), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.

Match commences at 7 pm.

Tags: sunrisers hyderabad, chennai super kings, ipl 2018, indian premier league (ipl)
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Bizarre: Half human-half chicken embryos created in lab

2

Faizabad village sets example of Hindu-Muslim communal harmony

3

I enjoy acting and people like me, that is why I am a star: Kareena Kapoor Khan

4

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Intel will provide AI

5

Russia to carry out checks on Facebook, WhatsApp

more

Editors' Picks

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VKD, Phamous teams promote films

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham