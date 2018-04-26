LIVE| IPL 2018: Hosts lose Saha, three wickets down

Score after 5 overs Sunrisers Hyderabad 27-3: Manish Pandey 9(10), Shakib 0(0); Rajpoot 3-0-9-3

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have endured a huge blow as they have lost Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan after being put into bat by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

SRH 16-2 after 3 overs:

WICKET! What a tournament the youngster is having. Short again, swinging away from Dhawan. The southpaw goes to defend and gets a thick edge that edges straight to Saha behind the wickets. Perfect start for the visitors!

SRH 1-1 after 1 over:

AND GONE! Rajpoot gets the big fish and complete silence at the venue. Banged in short, the SRH skipper goes for a pull without putting himself in a good position. Ashwin at mid-off takes an easy catch.

Preview: After getting back to winning ways, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will aim for revenge when they face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Kane Williamson and co defended a paltry 118 against three-time winners Mumbai Indians and still ended up on the winning side despite injuries to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Billy Stanlake.

Rashid Khan and Siddharth Kaul roared back into form and much will be expected of the duo once again.

Meanwhile, KXIP have started the tournament in style, placed second in the 2018 IPL table. Chris Gayle smacked a dazzling century in the last tie and with the veteran still recovering from soreness, SRH will hope the Universe Boss continues to stay on the sidelines.

Both the sides have got a taste of each other and will be better prepared as they head into the clash.

Toss:

So the news from the middle is that KXIP have won the toss and elected to field. Here's how both the teams line-up for today:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Manoj Tiwary, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle.

