The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 26, 2018 | Last Update : 11:51 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

IPL 2019 will be shifted to UAE if general election dates clash

PTI
Published : Apr 26, 2018, 11:26 am IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2018, 11:25 am IST

The IPL has been shifted out of India twice in the past due to general elections.

The 12th edition of the IPL will be held from March 29 to May 19 next year but BCCI are aware that there remains a possibility of elections happening around that time of the year. (Photo: PTI)
 The 12th edition of the IPL will be held from March 29 to May 19 next year but BCCI are aware that there remains a possibility of elections happening around that time of the year. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be the likely destination for the BCCI if next year's Indian Premier League dates clash with the country's general elections.

The 12th edition of the IPL will be held from March 29 to May 19 next year but BCCI are aware that there remains a possibility of elections happening around that time of the year.

"Well, we will only take a call when the situation arises, but we are ready for any such eventuality. United Arab Emirates looks to be the most likely country where it would be shifted if need be," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"UAE's time zone suits the Indian audience unlike South Africa," he stated.

In the UAE, matches are played at three venues -- Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The IPL has been shifted twice in the past due to general elections.

In 2009, the entire tournament was shifted to South Africa while in 2014, the first part of the league was held in the UAE.

Tags: indian premier league (ipl), ipl 2019, united arab emirates (uae), 2019 general elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

JFK assassination: Study confirms bullet was fired from behind by Lee Harvey Oswald

2

10 mistakes you are making on dating apps

3

Kalki Koechlin to compete with 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh in rap?

4

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

5

Get into my car: Amazon will also deliver to vehicles from now on

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

more

ALSO FROMLife

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham