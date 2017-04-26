The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Apr 26, 2017

Sports, Cricket

Harbhajan Singh accuses Jet Airways pilot of racism, calls for strict action

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Apr 26, 2017, 5:34 pm IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2017, 5:29 pm IST

In a series of tweets, Singh said a Jet Airways pilot named Bernd Hoesslin racially abused and assaulted two passengers on the flight.

 "The way pilot treated fellow Indians is unacceptable, can't push anyone or say bloody Indian," said Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday brought in notice an alleged incident of racism and assault by Jet Airways pilot which took place on April 3.

In a series of tweets, Singh said a Jet Airways pilot named Bernd Hoesslin racially abused and assaulted two passengers on the flight, one of them being a person with physical disability.

"So called this Bernd Hoesslin a pilot with @jetairways called my fellow indian(u bloody indian get out of my flight)while he is earning here. Not only was he racist but physically assaulted a lady and abused a physically challenged man.absolutely disgraceful &shame on @jetairways," said the veteran off-spinner in a series of tweets.

"Strict action must b taken & such things should not be allowed or tolerated in r country.. #proudtobeindian let's get together and sort this," he added.

When contacted, the 36-year-old told ANI, "The way pilot treated fellow Indians is unacceptable, can't push anyone or say bloody Indian. Incident took place on April 3."

Harbhajan recently became the 19th bowler and third Indian to pick 200 wickets in T20 cricket.

Jet Airways issued a media release, saying: “Jet Airways has zero tolerance towards any action of its employees that contravenes local or international laws prevalent in the countries of its operations. Additionally, we have a strict employee code of conduct, which is based on the values and ethos of the airline."

"This is clearly mentioned in the prescribed service conditions for employees and is adequately emphasized during internal training sessions. All airline employees/staff members are required to comply with company’s rules and regulations and with the customs and security laws of the countries that Jet Airways’ flies to. Corrective action will be taken as per company policy, and after due investigation," added the airline.

"As regards the said incident, Jet Airways has noted guest feedback with concern and regrets the incident. The airline has as per policy initiated a full-fledged investigations, based on specific inputs from guests, concerned departments and agencies. The above is without prejudice to all our rights in this regard,” concluded Jet Airways.

