The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 26, 2018 | Last Update : 04:52 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

IPL 2018: Steve Smith steps down as Rajasthan Royals captain after ball tampering

AFP
Published : Mar 26, 2018, 3:49 pm IST
Updated : Mar 26, 2018, 4:36 pm IST

India's Ajinkya Rahane would take over as skipper in the IPL season starting April 7.

Smith, 28, was banned for one Test by the International Cricket Council after admitting that Australian players planned ball tampering during the third Test against South Africa. He is also expected to face sanction from Cricket Australia. (Photo: PTI)
 Smith, 28, was banned for one Test by the International Cricket Council after admitting that Australian players planned ball tampering during the third Test against South Africa. He is also expected to face sanction from Cricket Australia. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals on Monday replaced Australia's Steve Smith as captain over his role in a ball-tampering controversy.

A club statement said India's Ajinkya Rahane would take over as skipper in the IPL season starting April 7.

"Steve believes given the current circumstances it's in the best interest of the Rajasthan Royals that he steps down as captain so the team can get ready for the start of the IPL without the ongoing distractions," the club said.

Smith, 28, was banned for one Test by the International Cricket Council after admitting that Australian players planned ball tampering during the third Test against South Africa. He is also expected to face sanction from Cricket Australia.

Tags: steve smith, rajasthan royals, indian premier league (ipl), ipl 2018
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

At least 56 prisoners sat for exam in Chhattisgarh’s district jail

2

UP: Couple gets married in Barabanki’s police station as cops play cupid

3

Here are 6 signs your husband is ready to have an affair

4

Here are 5 things you must do to ensure smooth road trip

5

Revealed: Saif’s co-stars in Aanand L Rai’s next production helmed by NH 10 director

more

Editors' Picks

Rana Daggubati played the role of Bhallaladeva in director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

Rana Daggubati voices Thanos in the Telugu version of Avengers

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif at the Dabangg Tour.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s camaraderie at Dabangg Tour is unmissable!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have locked in their wedding destination.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding is on; here are all the details you need to know

According to an exclusive report by Zero Day security researcher Zack Whittaker (via ZDNet), every Indian citizen who has subscribed to Aadhaar has been leaked. According to the report, Zack says that the national ID database has been hit by yet another major security lapse.

Aadhaar system security flaw: Every Indian citizen's private details at high risk

Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, which had millions of followers, are no longer accessible.

Daring move: Elon Musk deletes Tesla, SpaceX Facebook pages

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s summer couture collection in Singapore on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Showstoppers Kareena, Kartik up the glam quotient for Manish in Singapore

Salman Khan and a host of celebrities put an entertaining show for fans at the ‘Da-Bangg’ concert held in Pune on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Salman romances Katrina, Sonakshi as they enthrall Pune with 'Da-Bangg'

Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, 'Baaghi 2' co-stars Tiger-Disha and other stars were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood snapped: Varun and Tiger-Disha in city, Janhvi shoots Dhadak

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar lends support to troubled film as it's finally cleared for release

The team of ‘Badhaai Ho’ wrapped the shoot of the film with a bash in Mumbai on Wednesday night. (Photos: Twitter)

Badhaaai Ho: It's a wrap for Ayushmann, Sanya, but there's an Akshay connection

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at promotional events for their film ‘Baaghi 2’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger, Disha wax eloquent about Baaghi 2; KJo, Rohit Shetty lend support

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham