Dhoni still good enough to play all formats: Mohammed Kaif

Former India batsman Mohammed Kaif believes Mahendra Singh Dhoni can still contribute to India in all formats of the game.

Kolkata: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's century against Chattisgarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has made rival captain Mohammed Kaif believe that he could have still continued playing all three formats.

"He has natural abilities which you saw today. I believe he is still good enough for all formats of the game. He is still hitting the ball hard," the Chhattisgarh skipper said after Dhoni led Jharkhand to a 78-run win against his side.

"I have been watching Dhoni from his debut match for and always felt you cannot become a 'Dhoni' just by practice," the former India batsman said.

Dhoni's 17th List A century, first for Jharkhand, came a day after he made a 50-ball 43 in a losing cause against Karnataka in their group D opening fixture.

Today also he rescued the side after being 57/6 in the 20th over as his century lifted their total of 243/9 before Jharkhand skittled out Chhattisgarh for 165 in 38.4 overs.

"We would have bundled them for 120 if Dhoni was not there," Kaif added.