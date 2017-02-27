The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 26, 2017 | Last Update : 10:04 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Dhoni still good enough to play all formats: Mohammed Kaif

PTI
Published : Feb 26, 2017, 8:50 pm IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2017, 8:58 pm IST

Former India batsman Mohammed Kaif believes Mahendra Singh Dhoni can still contribute to India in all formats of the game.

MS Dhoni in action against Chhattisgarh in the Vijay Hazare trophy. (Photo: PTI)
 MS Dhoni in action against Chhattisgarh in the Vijay Hazare trophy. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's century against Chattisgarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has made rival captain Mohammed Kaif believe that he could have still continued playing all three formats.

"He has natural abilities which you saw today. I believe he is still good enough for all formats of the game. He is still hitting the ball hard," the Chhattisgarh skipper said after Dhoni led Jharkhand to a 78-run win against his side.

"I have been watching Dhoni from his debut match for and always felt you cannot become a 'Dhoni' just by practice," the former India batsman said.

Dhoni's 17th List A century, first for Jharkhand, came a day after he made a 50-ball 43 in a losing cause against Karnataka in their group D opening fixture.

Today also he rescued the side after being 57/6 in the 20th over as his century lifted their total of 243/9 before Jharkhand skittled out Chhattisgarh for 165 in 38.4 overs.

"We would have bundled them for 120 if Dhoni was not there," Kaif added.

Tags: ms dhoni, mohammad kaif, jharkhand
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Video showing tigers striking down drones is thrilling

2

Experts suggest sex robot resorts may soon be real

3

Pink stars Big B, Taapsee and others honoured by President Pranab Mukherjee

4

'Mumbai richest Indian city with total wealth of $ 820 bn'

5

KEYOne, the last smartphone designed by BlackBerry, unveiled

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Confluence of pagan and Catholic cultures in Bolivian carnival

Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up five-year-old daughter Lola to represent famous black people in project for Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergartener's commemorates Black History Month with adorable dress-up

The Beluga whale at Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut witnessed a wedding and the photo has now gone viral with photoshop artists working their magic. (Photo: Reddit)

Whale at wedding becomes hilarious internet sensation

Twitter user Leoni tweeted to Mattias about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teens on Twitter fall in love and travel the world

Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Dark images document dreams of man with sleep paralysis

Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Russians mark end of winter with tradition from pagan times

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham