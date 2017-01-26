Dravid rejects B'lore University honorary doctorate, says 'want to earn' one

Dravid would try to earn a doctorate degree by accomplishing some form of academic research in the field of sport: Bangalore University.

"Rahul Dravid while thanking Bangalore university, for recognising him for the honorary degree, has in all humility declined to accept the honorary degree," said the Bangalore University press release. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid on Wednesday turned down the honorary doctorate degree Bangalore University wanted to confer on him, saying he wants to "earn a doctorate degree" by accomplishing some form of academic research in the field of sport rather than receiving an honorary one.

"The Honourable Governor and the Chancellor of Bangalore University had approved to confer honorary degree on Rahul Dravid, former captain of Indian cricket team, at the 52nd annual convocation of Bangalore University scheduled to be held on January 27," the university stated in its press release.

"However, Rahul Dravid while thanking Bangalore university, for recognising him for the honorary degree, has in all humility declined to accept the honorary degree. He has conveyed that he would try to earn a doctorate degree by accomplishing some form of academic research in the field of sport rather than receiving an honorary degree," the release added