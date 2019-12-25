Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019 | Last Update : 01:43 PM IST

Sourav Ganguly wishes R Ashwin on ending with most international scalps this decade

Ganguly took to Twitter and praised Ashwin's effort on achieving his feat.

 Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly congratulated Ravichandran Ashwin after the latter finished with most international wickets this decade.

New Delhi: Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly congratulated Ravichandran Ashwin after the latter finished with most international wickets this decade.

Ganguly took to Twitter and praised Ashwin's effort on achieving his feat.

"Most international wickets for Ashwin this decade @ashwinravi99 @bcci what an effort. just get a Feeling it goes unnoticed at times.super stuff," he tweeted.

Ashwin has 564 wickets in all formats of the game followed by James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Anderson has recorded 535 dismissals while Broad has scalped 525 wickets.

The 33-year-old played a vital role in India's dream run at ICC Championship Trophy 2013 which eventually saw India lifting the coveted trophy. He took 8 wickets in the tournament which was held in England.

Recently, the off-spinner took five-wicket in the first Test against Bangladesh but went wicketless in the second Test.

New Zealand teammates Tim Southee and Trent Boult are on fourth and fifth spots respectively of most international wickets tally. Southee has 472 wickets under his belt while Boult has taken 458 wickets.

