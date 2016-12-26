Virender Sehwag to replace Sanjay Bangar as Kings XI Coach?

Sanjay Bangar, India’s batting coach has stepped down from his position as the coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kings XI Punjab.

Virender Sehwag worked as a mentor with the franchise in the previous season. (Photo: BCCI)

Mumbai: Indian batting legend Virender Sehwag is likely to replace Sanjay Bangar as Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kings XI Punjab coach, after the India batting coach stepped down from his position.

Sehwag worked as a mentor with the franchise in the previous season.

Bangar started off as the assistant coach for Kings XI in 2014 before being promoted to the role of a head coach.

"I submitted my resignation in the last week of November. They [the franchise] came back to me around the second week of December," Bangar was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"I was totally engrossed in the [England] series and that is the reason why I sort of waited till the end of the series," he added.