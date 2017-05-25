The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 25, 2017 | Last Update : 04:34 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

No auto extension for Kumble, BCCI advertises for India head coach

PTI
Published : May 25, 2017, 3:00 pm IST
Updated : May 25, 2017, 4:07 pm IST

A Cricket Advisory Committee comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and VVS Laxman will interview candidates for the post.

Anil Kumble, being the current Team Ijndia head coach, gets a
 Anil Kumble, being the current Team Ijndia head coach, gets a "direct entry" into the interview process. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The BCCI on Thursday invited applications for head coach's post, sending a reminder to head coach Anil Kumble that he will not get an automatic extension after his current term expires at the end of Champions Trophy.

Interested candidates can apply by May 31st and will be interviewed by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

"To ensure a fair and completely transparent process, a nominee of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) will oversee the entire process along with the Cricket Advisory Committee," the BCCI release stated.

While Kumble being the current coach gets a "direct entry" into the interview process, the timing of BCCI's announcement makes it clear that the top brass has not exactly been happy with the legendary leg-spinner. The reason being the aggressive stance asking for a massive hike in central contracts for players and his own salary.

India had a great domestic season under Kumble winning 10 out of the 13 home Tests with two draws and a single defeat against Australia on a rank turner at Pune. Also under Kumble, India won a Test series comprehensively in the West Indies.

But of late, Kumble's stance on players' pay hike and the manner of his demands have not gone down well with the powers that be in the BCCI.

"Obviously, he is in contention as the current chief coach," a BCCI official said.

The surprising aspect has been the timing of the announcement for inviting fresh applications as the team just landed in UK on Thursday for their Champions Trophy defence.

"Obviously BCCI could have waited till the end of the Champions Trophy to invite applications. But then no one should take his place for granted," the source added.

"Kumble is bargaining for himself as well as the players. Fair enough but tomorrow if BCCI decides to replace him, he will not be in a position to bargain. Some of his demands have been simply inexplicable," the official said.

The BCCI brass is peeved that Kumble demanded 25 percent extra "captaincy fees" for Virat Kohli as he takes extra burden.

His demands for a position in the selection committee in capacity of being the head coach has also been questioned in all quarters.

Kumble's demand could be a deviation from the Lodha Committee norms as it is clearly mentioned that only three selectors would comprise the selection committee.

As per BCCI constitution, the coach or the captain attends selection meetings but they don't have a vote. The constitution needs to be revamped and the board are unlikely to consider most of Kumble's suggestions.

They have already made it clear that they won't increase the current 26 percent revenue that is reserved for the cricketers and would work around that model.

Tags: team india, anil kumble, board of control for cricket in india (bcci)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Cannabis extract can help cut seizures in epileptic kids

2

Sachin premiere: Virat shows enthusiasm for joint media session; Anushka blatantly refuses

3

Uttar Pradesh: Muslims to participate in Yoga Day event

4

SRK has the most interesting reaction when Pitt says he can't make it in B'wood

5

Maharashtra: Acid attack survivor finds love through wrong number

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham