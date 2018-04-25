ICC World Cup 2019: India to lock horns with Pakistan on June 16

The upcoming tournament will consist of 10 teams, with each team playing the other once.

Kolkata: VIrat Kohli-led India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on June 16 at Old Trafford in one of the much-awaited clashes of the ICC Cricket World Cup in England next year.

According to a recent report in ESPNCricinfo, the venues for the 10-team tournament have already been confirmed.

Meanwhile, arch-rivals England and Australia lock horns at Lord’s Cricket Ground on June 19.

Another encounter every cricket fan has been waiting for is a clash between the 2015 World Cup finalists- Australia and New Zealand to be held on June 29 at Lord’s.

The upcoming tournament will consist of 10 teams, with the top eight teams automatically qualifying.

Recently, West Indies and Afghanistan booked their tickets to cricket’s premier tournament after advancing through the World Cup Qualifiers held in Zimbabwe.

All the ten teams will play each other once, with the top four teams in the points table advancing to the semifinals. This format was last used in the 1992 edition in Australia, where Pakistan had won the trophy for the first time.

While the first semifinal will be played on July 9 at Old Trafford, the second will be held at Edgbaston on July 11. The final will be held at the Home of Cricket-Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 14.