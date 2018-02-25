South Africa vs India, 3rd T20: India win by 7 runs, clinch T20 series 2-1

India held their nerve to clinch the 3-match series and end the tour on a winning note in Cape Town.

It was a happy ending for Team India as they beat South Africa by seven runs to win the third Twenty20 and clinched the three-match series 2-1. (Photo: BCCI)

Cape Town: It’s 8-4, two trophies and a happy ending for India as they beat South Africa by seven runs to win the third Twenty20 and clinched the three-match series 2-1 in Cape Town on Saturday.

While skipper JP Duminy scored 55 and Christiaan Jonker and Farhaan Behardien hit some lusty blows to add some drama in the final overs, India held their nerve to deny South Africa a come-from-behind win.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur kept the things tight from the beginning and South Africa, despite targeting the slower bowlers – Axar Patel and Suresh Raina – failed to get past the Indian total to suffer their sixth defeat at the Newlands in the shortest format of the game.

David Miller (24), who was promoted to open the innings, once again failed with the bat as he and Reeza Hendricks (7) failed to fire. Heinrich Klaasen (7), who powered South Africa to a series-levelling win in Centurion T20, could not repeat his heroics as Pandya removed him in the 13th over. While Duminy zoomed past fifty, his departure off Thakur almost knocked the hometeam out of the game before Jonker and Behardien almost pulled off a stunner.

Earlier, Indian batsmen managed to put up fighting total of 172 after JP Duminy won the toss and elected to bowl in the decider.

Shikhar Dhawan (47 runs) and Suresh Raina (43 runs) were the major contributors with the bat as the pair put on 65 runs after India lost Rohit Sharma early. While India were in a spot of bother after losing Rohit, who was captaining the side in absence of Virat Kohli, who did not play the game due to stiff back, Dhawan and Raina steadied the Indian innings. While Dhawan was a little watchful, Raina powered India to 59 by the end of powerplay overs.

While neither Dhawan nor Raina could bat through the innings, Dinesh Karthik, who replaced Kohli in the playing XI, scored 13 off 6 balls to push India past 170-run mark on a pitch that started to slow down as the Indian innings progressed.

South Africa bowlers kept things tight in the end as wickets tumble for Men in Blue. Junior Dala was the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets conceding 35 runs while Chris Morris picked up two wickets for 43 runs.

South Africa 114/5 from 16.3 overs:

WICKET! South Africa's hopes of winning the match looks like done and dusted after Chris Morris dismissal. Bumrah sneaks the ball through Morris defence and disturbs the timber.

South Africa 109/4 from 16 overs:

WICKET! It was a brilliant half century by skipper JP Duminy, but Shardul Thakur had the last laugh as he gets him out for 55 caught by Rohit Sharma.

South Africa 101/3 from 15 overs:

With skipper JP Duminy at the crease, the Proteas can still hope for a miracle, but Indian bowlers have so far bowled really well to keep pressure on the home side.

South Africa 79/3 from 12.5 overs:

WICKET! Pandya does the trick for India, removes dangerous Klaasen. The wicket keeper batsman tries to clear mid off, but ends up hitting straight into the hands of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

South Africa 74/2 from 12 overs:

After departure of David Miller JP Duminy and Heinrich Klaasan have no options but to go after Indian bowling as run rate is well over 10 runs per over

South Africa 45/1 from 9 overs:

WICKET! Surprise Surprise Suresh Raina strikes with his golden arm, David Miller departs. With run rate climbing, Miller went after short ball from Raina, but failed to clear the fence as Axar Patel takes catch at mid-wicket.

South Africa 12/1 from 5 overs:

India have kept things tight in the initial overs, Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Reeza Hendricks early in the innings. Skipper JP Duminy and David Miller will have to shoulder the responsibility of the run chase

South Africa 10/1 from 2.5 overs:

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar gives the first breakthrough for India, Reeza Hendricks departs for 7 runs

Indian innings:

India 172/7 from 20 overs:

Have India let it slip? Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina failed to make huge score as Duminy and boys kept things tight and managed to pick up wickets at regular interval.

India 152/5 from 18.2 overs:

WICKET! Junior Dala on fire and this time he picks up MS Dhoni's wicket . Another big scalp for South African pacer who is bowling brilliantly

India 130/4 from 16 overs:

WICKET! Junior Dala in action yet again and that's the end of Dhawan's innings. It was a direct hit from the bowler as the batsman failed to reach the crease. He falls short of half century by 3 runs.

India 125/3 from 15 overs:

After losing Suresh Raina and Manish Pandey, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya will now have the task to help India post big total.

India 111/1 from 13.1 overs:

WICKET! Junior Dala comes back to pick up his second wicket, Manish Pandey who scored half century in the last game failed to score as he departs for just 13 runs caught by David Miller.

India 111/1 from 13 overs:

After Suresh Raina's departure, the onus will be on Manish Pandey and Shikhar Dhawan to up the runrate.

India 81/1 from 10 overs:

After losing Rohit Sharma early, Suresh Raina (43) and Shikhar Dhawan steadied India innings. Tabrez Shamsi who dropped Raina, when on 30 managed to dismiss him caught by Behardien

India 55/1 from 5.4 overs:

Dropped! Suresh Raina gets lifeline on 30 runs as Shamsi drops a simple catch of Chris Morris bowling.

India 47/1 from 15 overs:

After losing Rohit Sharma early, Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan have managed to steady India innings

India 14/1 from 1.3 overs:

WICKET! This is a huge wicket, Rohit Sharma departs! Dala has struck in his first over. The ball nips back to hit the Indian skipper right in front. South Africa will be delighted with this wicket.

Read: Here’s why Virat Kohli was ruled out of 3rd South Africa vs India T20 in Cape Town

Toss update

South Africa won the toss during the third T20 against India and decided to bowl.

Here are the confirmed lineups for the match:

#TeamIndia Playing XI for the decider game. Virat Kohli misses out due to a stiff back. Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah are three changes for #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/n2X7mSOHLd — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2018

SA XI: D Miller, R Hendricks, JP Duminy, H Klaasen, F Behardien, C Jonker, C Morris, A Phehlukwayo, A Phangiso, J Dala, T Shamsi — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2018

Preview:

Cape Town: India and South Africa will square off against each other in the final T20 match to be played at Newlands in Capetown on Saturday. The series is currently locked at 1-1 after South Africa won the second T20 by 6 wickets.

Wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klassen who top scored with 69 runs and skipper JP Duminy, who remained not out on 64 runs helped the Proteas win the second match.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who made the opposition batsmen dance to his tunes during ODI series, faced a horrid night at Centurion, where he was hit for 64 runs in his four overs.

India have played two matches at Newlands during the entire tour and Saturday's fixture will make it three. Virat Kohli's boys had mixed result in two matches. The Men in Blue overpower the Proteas in the ODI format, but lost the test match.