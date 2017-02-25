The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Feb 25, 2017 | Last Update : 06:48 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

We showed how not to bat, says Virat Kohli after Australia humbling

PTI
Published : Feb 25, 2017, 4:41 pm IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2017, 6:23 pm IST

India captain Virat Kohli has called for his side to the defeat against Australia 'on the chin' and move on to the next game.

Virat Kohli could not inspire his troops in the first Test against Australia. (Photo: AFP)
 Virat Kohli could not inspire his troops in the first Test against Australia. (Photo: AFP)

Pune: India captain Virat Kohli was disappointed with his side's batting performance in the humiliating 333-run loss against Australia, calling it the side's "worst batting display in the last two years".

India today slumped to a humiliating loss inside three days in the first match against Australia here to trail the four-Test series 0-1.

"We got outplayed in this game. We have to take it on the chin, accept that they outplayed us. It was our worst batting display in the last two years. We were not good enough on any of the three days. It was the case of us not applying ourselves too well. We need to see what we did wrong," said Kohli at the post match presentation.

The Indian captain also agreed that the visitors exploited the conditions better.

"They exploited it better than us. They put us under pressure throughout and deserved to win this game. Credit to them they played better than us. We've had two really bad sessions and to pull it back against a quality side is very difficult. But there are no excuses. Sometimes, you have to take your hat off and tell the opposition well done," he said.

The 28-year-old expressed confidence that his team will bounce back strongly.

"I am sure we are going to bounce back strongly. It has been a good run for us (19-match unbeaten streak before this game). Good to see the crowd still supporting us," said Kohli.

Tags: virat kohli, india vs australia, pune test
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

