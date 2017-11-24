LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1: Samarawickrama departs early

Score after 16 overs, SL 33-1: Karunaratne 14*, Thirimanne 4*; Ishant 6-1-18-1, Ashwin 2-1-1-0.

Ishant Sharma celebrates the wicket of Sadeera Samarawickrama with his teammates.(Photo: BCCI)

Nagpur: Sri Lanka lost Sadeera Samarawickrama early as Ishant Sharma got the opener's wicket.

Sri Lanka innings

Sri Lanka 32-1 from 12 overs

Lahiru Thirimanne and Dimuth Karunaratne have cautiously taken the visitors forward after losing Samarawickrama early.

Sri Lanka 20-1 from 4.5 overs

WICKET! Ishant Sharma has given India the breakthrough, by removing Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Sri Lanka 5-0 from 1 over

The openers Samarawickrama and Karunaratne have got the visitors off to a decent start.

Toss update:

Sri Lanka have won the toss, and will bat first.

Here are the playing XI for both the teams:

IND XI: L Rahul, M Vijay, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, RG Sharma, R Ashwin, W Saha, R Jadeja, U Yadav, I Sharma — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2017

Preview:

Nagpur: Virat Kohli will lead Team India once again when they meet Dinesh Chandimal’s Sri Lanka in the second Test starting on Friday at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium here.

Both the Asian heavyweights are coming on the back of a hard-fought draw in the first Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, after rain spoilt the game for two days.

India will be without Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has opted out due his marriage, and Shikhar Dhawan, who will miss the match due to personal reasons.

It will, however, be interesting if Tamil Nadu cricketer Vijay Shankar, who was named Bhuvneshwar’s replacement, makes his international debut for the hosts.

In the previous match, Bhuvneshwar grabbed the man of the match award, thanks to an eight-wicket haul in the entire match.

Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma could also be included in the playing XI. The Delhi pacer was released by the BCCI before the last match, and he was allowed to play Delh’s Ranji Trophy match against Maharashtra.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, could go with the same lineup. However, it will be interesting to see if Vishwa Fernando makes way for Lahiru Gamage.

Opener Sadeera Samarawickrama, on the other hand, will hope to put up a better performance for the visitors, after having scored just 23 runs in the first Test.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh, Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit Sharma.

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Dasun Shanaka, Viswa Fernando, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilruwan Perera, Roshen Silva.

Where to watch:

Cricket fans can watch the game on Star Sports 1 and Sart Sports 1HD, whereas the match will be streamed online on Hotstar.