Live cricket score| India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Finch ton puts visitors on top

Score: Australia 179/1 from 31 overs; Aaron Finch (93*), Steve Smith (40*); Hardik Pandya (1/33).

Indore: Aaron Finch and Steve Smith have completed the hundred-run partnership and they are keeping the Australian scorecard ticking as the visitors move closer to go past 200-run mark losing only David Warner after electing to bat in the 3rd ODI here on Sunday. Aussies are with a chance to make the most of this batting-friendly pitch.

Australia 171/1 from 30 overs:

This is top batting from Finch on a comeback. He took his time in the beginning but he is hammering Indian spinners now as he and Smith complete 100-run partnership. Finch into 90s, Australia in with a chance to score 320.

Australia 135/1 from 25 overs:

Steve Smith and Aaron Finch have completed 50-run stand and are scoring runs at brisk pace. India need wickets and quickly to stop this freeflow of runs.

Australia 102/1 from 20 overs:

Hundred up for Australia and with nine wickets in hand, they are in with a chance to post a big total. India are not leaking runs but Australia managing to score runs at brisk pace.

Australia 74/1 from 14 overs:

WICKET! Hardik Pandya has done the trick for India as he sends David Warner packing. The Australian left-hander has started to open his shoulders and just then Pandya struck. Warner misses one and Pandya disturbs the timber. India will be delighted with this breakthrough.

Australia 49/0 from 10 overs:

David Warner is making a move as he is cashing in on every loose delivery while Finch is doing his bit to keep the scoreboard ticking. Australia look solid as soon as Finch and Warner join hands at the top. Australia move closer to fifty.

Australia 23/0 from 5 overs:

David Warner and Aaron Finch have made watchful start as Australia look for solid foundation at the top; something which they missed in the first two ODIs. While Warner has looked solid, Finch, making a comeback, too has not looked out of sorts.

Toss:

India are fielding the winning combination from the first ODIs while Australia have made two changes to their team from the Kolkata ODI as fit-again Aaron Finch replaces Hilton Cartwright while Matthew Wade makes way for Peter Handscomb.

Steve Smith has won the toss as Australia elect to bat in the third ODI against India at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Although Steve Smith scored a fifty in the second ODI, the Australian batting, without David Warner’s regular opening partner, Aaron Finch, at the top, has looked weak. While Marcus Stoinis did score an impressive fifty at the Eden Gardens, the other have to rise to the occasion if Australia want to save this series.

However, it won’t be an easy task for the visitors as they face the young Indian wrist spinners – Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, who took a hat-trick in the second ODI and pacers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah – seem to have enough tricks up their sleeves to trouble the Kangaroos.

While Indian bowling is looking in good shape, Indian batsmen; especially Rohit Sharma and Manish Pandey – will need to fire. While a big score has alluded Rohit, Manish has not looked comfortable in the first two matches. India, meanwhile, will want more from Kedar Jadhav as the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Kohli, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya aim to score heavily yet again.

The game on Sunday should be a keenly-fought contest amid reports of rain. While Australia aim to get a win under their belt, it won’t be an easy task as India enjoy 100 per cent win record at the venue.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Lokesh Rahul.

Australia: Steven Smith (Captain), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, James Faulkner and Adam Zampa.

Match-timing:

Match starts at 13:30 IST.