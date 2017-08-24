Live, SL vs Ind, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka post 236-8 after Jasprit Bumrah's 4-for

Rain update

The covers have come on in the pitch as it seems to be drizzling a little bit.So, the start of Indian innings is going to be delayed by a bit.

Sri Lanka 236-8 from 50 overs

With that, Sri Lanka close-off their innings at 236-8 from their quota of 50 overs. While it is certainly not the kind of total that they would have liked to set for India, it is certainly a competitive target that they have set the hosts, keeping in mind the collapse of their top order.

Milinda Siriwardana and Chamara Kapugedera provided some resistance lower down the order, to keep the rampant Indian bowlers at bay.

However, Jasprit Bumrah showed a lot of class with his pace bowling, as he picked up half of the Sri Lankan wickets, ending with figures of 4-43.

Although it does not seem like too high a total for the famed Indian batting lineup, the pitch has shown a few demons, especially for the spinners, and that is something that could trouble the visitors.

Scorecard:

Sri Lanka: 236-8 from 50 overs (Milinda Siriwardana 58, Chamara Kapugedera 40; Jasprit Bumrah 4-43).

India need 237 runs to win from 50 overs at 4.74 runs per over.

Sri Lanka 230-8 from 48.2 overs

WICKET! They're falling like a pack of cards, now. Dananjaya goes for the big slog, but only manages to top-edge it into the sky. Axar took a good catch in the deep.

Sri Lanka 221-6 from 47 overs

WICKET! Bumrah shows why he's the King of the death overs. His yorkers have been inch-perfect; a you-miss-and-I-hit tactic that has worked to perfection, in this case. Kapugedera tried to make some room outside off and dig it out, but he missed the ball completely, as it crashed into the stumps.

Sri Lanka 212-6 from 45 overs

WICKET! Brilliant bowling by Bumrah. Bowled four straight off-cutters, as Siriwardana tried to slic ethe last one. However, he only managed to lob it up to Rohit Sharma at mid-off

Sri Lanka 190-5 from 42 overs

Siriwardana has played a stellar innings amidst all the adversity, here. While most of the big guns have already been dismissed, 31-year-old has done well to stick to the crease, while launching Lanka's counter attack on the Indians.

Sri Lanka 179-5 from 40 overs

Siriwardana and Kapugedera have stabilised the situation for the last few overs, as the Lankans edge closer to the slog overs. However, their run rate has been terribly low, and they need to u[ the ante, if they hope to put a challenging total on board.

Sri Lanka 154-5 from 35 overs

Its very slow going for Sri Lanka right now. They have lost the top half of their batting order, while having more than 15 overs still left to go, in their innings. It will be interesting to see whether Siriwardana and Kapugedera will be able to fend off the Indian bowlers till the 50-over mark.

Sri Lanka 125-5 from 30 overs

The Lankans are staring down the barrel of yet another disappointing match, this series. The Indian bowlers are running riot in the match, removing the top five Sri Lankan batters.

Sri Lanka 121-5 from 28.3 overs

WICKET! India have bagged the big fish. Much like Mendis before him, Mathews also tried to sweep Axar on the leg side. However, he missed the line of the ball, which went on to strike him on the pads. Again, that looked plumb.

Sri Lanka 108-4 from 25 overs

Yuzvendra Chahal is on fire. The Lankan batters are finding it difficult to read his varying spin, pace, and bounce. Four wickets, half way down the batting order is certainly not something that the Lankans would have desired. Their prospects look gloomier than the Pallekele sky, at the moment.

Sri Lanka 99-4 from 23.2 overs

WICKET! Yuzvendra Chahal is spinning his yarn around the Sri Lanka batters. Kusal Mendis goes down low, to sweep the leggie, but the ball sneaked in below the bat and struck his pads, just above his shoe. While Mendis went for the DRS, the review showed that it was plumb. The Lankans seem to have wasted their review here.

Sri Lanka 90-3 from 20 overs

Angelo Mathews finished that last over by Pandya off with a delicious straight drive, for a boundary in front of the sight screen. However, its been pretty slow going for the Lankans after losing their first three wickets. Even Yuzvendra Chahal is bowling the tight overs right now, to build more pressure on the hosts.

Sri Lanka 81-3 from 16 overs

WICKET! The home side is in deep trouble right now! Pandya's off-cutter took a slight outside edge off Tharanga's bat, as the ball flew to Virat Kohli at first slip. The Indian bowlers have certainly played themselves into a commanding position.

Sri Lanka 70-2 from 14.1 overs

WICKET! Gunathilaka dances down the track but fails to get to the pitch of Chahal's delivery. The ball took a bit of extra bounce off the pitch, which surprised both the batsman and the keeper. However, Dhoni, after fumbling it, got hold of the ball in time to whip off the bails.

Sri Lanka 52-1 from 10 overs

The match is evenly poised right now. The Indians will be content with the early breakthrough that Jasprit Bumrah got them, while the Lankans have not been fazed by Dickwella's wicket as the continue scoring at a steady rate.

Sri Lanka 41-1 from 7.4 overs

WICKET! Dickwella completely failed to read the change in pace of the slower ball. He tried to make room outside off, but Bumrah followed him with the ball, cramping him for room, as he only managed to lob it to the leg side, where Dhawan took a well-timed catch on the jump.

Sri Lanka 28-0 from 5 overs

The Sri Lanka batters have gotten off to a steady start, with Dickwella and Gunathilaka negotiating the early exchanges.

Toss: Virat Kohli wins th etoss and elects to field first.

Teams:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga(c), Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pallekele: Team India will look to continue their dominance against Sri Lanka when they take on hosts Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI here on Thursday. With Virat Kohli's men securing a one-sided 3-0 victory in the Test series, the Lankans failed to prove any sort of fight in the 1st ODI as Virat Kohli’s men battered the opposition by 9 wickets.

Disappointed by the team’s toothless fight against the opposition, the Sri Lankan supporters gathered the team bus, with chants to bring back the brand of cricket the Lions have been known for. Chief coach Nic Pothas even pointed out that ‘too many cooks’ has lead to the home team’s dreary performance, indirectly hinting at the interference from team manager Asanka Gurusinha.

Continuing his fine form from in the Test series after emerging as the leading run-scorer, Shikhar Dhawan plummed another century alongside Indian skipper Virat Kohli who struck an unbeaten 82. In the first innings, the Indian spinners bundled out Upul Tharanga’s men for 216 after an impressive show from the Indian spinners.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (captain), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.