The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 24, 2017 | Last Update : 02:29 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  India's captain Virat Kohli leaves the field as rain delay play for the second time during the first ODI cricket match against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. (Photo: AP) Live | West Indies vs India: Rain stops play, India in commanding position
 
Sports, Cricket

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Match abandoned due to heavy rain

AFP
Published : Jun 24, 2017, 2:14 am IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2017, 2:20 am IST

The second match of the five-game series takes place at the same venue on Sunday.

India's captain Virat Kohli leaves the field as rain delay play for the second time during the first ODI cricket match against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. (Photo: AP)
 India's captain Virat Kohli leaves the field as rain delay play for the second time during the first ODI cricket match against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. (Photo: AP)

Port of Spain: Shikhar Dhawan extended his excellent Champions Trophy form to the start of the West Indies tour but heavy rain forced the abandonment of the opening one-day international at the Queen's Park Oval on Friday.

Dhawan stroked an assured 87 and featured in an opening stand of 132 with Ajinkya Rahane (62) as the tourists reached 199 for three off 39.2 batting first when torrential midday showers curtailed their innings and no further play was possible.

A no-result was declared in late afternoon when it became clear that prevailing conditions would not allow for a minimum 20 overs to be faced by the West Indies to constitute a match.

After West Indies captain Jason Holder chose to field on winning the toss on a bright warm morning, India's openers laid the foundation for a formidable total.

They dominated a bowling attack that lacked genuine potency in the absence of injured fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, who has been ruled out of consideration for the first two ODIs after breaking down during the series against Afghanistan two weeks earlier.

Rahane made the most of his opportunity with the experienced Rohit Sharma rested from this campaign following the Champions Trophy. He was first to the half-century mark but was also the first wicket to fall, deceived by a slower delivery from fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and offering a simple catch to Holder at mid-on.

Dhawan was then joined by captain Virat Kohil and looked certain to complete an 11th ODI hundred only to fall leg-before to Devendra Bishoo 13 runs short of the landmark.

Leg-spinner Bishoo, who was not considered for any of the three ODIs against the Afghans, was the pick of the bowlers with figures of one for 39 from his allotment of ten overs.

As the skies clouded over India lost another wicket in attempting to accelerate with Yuvraj Singh becoming Joseph's second wicket.

Kohli and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni were playing with greater urgency when the showers first arrived with India at 189 for three off 38 overs.

They resumed after half an hour but managed just another eight deliveries before the players were again chased off the field by a heavy downpour. Despite the best efforts of the groundstaff and the umpires, who were hoping to have the West Indies face 26 overs in pursuit of a target of 194 on the Duckworth Lewis System, no further play was possible.

The second match of the five-game series takes place at the same venue on Sunday.

Tags: shikhar dhawan, ajinkya rahane, jason holder

MOST POPULAR

1

Turning dolls into art pieces!

2

India's first underwater metro tunnel between Howrah, Kolkata completed

3

Apple's biggest MacBook is on a roof

4

Strange 'human-faced' sheep born in South Africa

5

Video: Watch Super Mario take on Level 1 in the AR world

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham