The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 24, 2018 | Last Update : 01:42 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Virat Kohli suffers injury, may miss Surrey County stint before the England tour

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 24, 2018, 11:57 am IST
Updated : May 24, 2018, 11:55 am IST

Kohli had signed with county side Surrey to prepare himself for upcoming series against England.

signed up with Surrey for a month-long stint to get acclimatised with the conditions in England. (Photo: AFP)
 signed up with Surrey for a month-long stint to get acclimatised with the conditions in England. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Virat Kohli’s plans to play County Cricket for Surrey in order to prepare for India’s gruelling tour of England may have just been hit by a serious roadblock. It is learnt that the Indian cricket team skipper may be forced to opt out of his maiden County stint due to injury.

Kohli chose to skip the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June and play in England ahead of India’s England tour. While he enjoys solid record across the globe, Kohli has not enjoyed much success in England in the longer format of the game. During India’s last tour to England in 2014, Kohli could only score 134 runs in 5 Tests as MS Dhoni-led side lost the five-match series 3-1 after winning the opening Test at Lord’s.

Kohli, eager to avoid any such encores on India’s upcoming tour, signed up with Surrey for a month-long stint to get acclimatised with the conditions in England.

However, now it is learnt that Kohli is likely to miss the County stint due to slipped disc. Kohli, who recently captained Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, is reportedly advised by his doctor to skip County Cricket duties to avoid any aggravation of injury.

It is reported that Kohli visited his orthopaedic surgeon at a Khar hospital on Wednesday afternoon and he (surgeon) and his team briefed Kohli about his reports.

A BCCI official, who is aware of the situation, told Mumbai Mirror, “Kohli was not to feature in the historic maiden Test match against Afghanistan next month, and now with this injury, his county stint will not take off either,” the official said.

While Kohli decided to skip Nidahas Trophy recently to keep check on his workload, in last 17 months, he featured in 57 international games. Additionally, he represented RCB in 24 IPL games during the same time period. So, in total, in less that one and half year, Kohli played as many as 81 games.

Tags: virat kohli, surrey, county cricket

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple to pay users back for out-of-warranty battery replacements

2

Adorable! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes 'eternally precious mommy' on her birthday

3

Deepika Padukone’s sister describes her in hilarious way, here’s what actress replied

4

Labrador becomes mother to nine orphan duckings

5

Mango mania: Here are two amazing dishes made with the 'king of fruits'

more

Editors' Picks

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

more

ALSO FROMLife

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

The Bun Festival which began as ritual for fishing communities to pray for safety became a showcase of traditional Chinese culture. Cheung Chau's Bun Festival, which draws thousands of locals and tourists alike is staged to mark the Eighth day of the Fourth Month, in the Chinese calendar which coincides with the local celebration of Buddha's Birthday. (Photos: AP)

In China Bun Festival celebrated to scare away evil spirits

The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public on May 22. (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea Flower Show: Students showcase Indian culture through dance in five-day fest

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. (Photos: AP)

Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry in royal ceremony

For generations, the Muslim Bakarwals have traveled between summer pastures in the Himalayas and winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains, herding their goats, sheep and horses. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Travelling with the lost nomads of Kashmir

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham