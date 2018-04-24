The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 24, 2018 | Last Update : 08:46 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, MI vs SRH: Dhawan, Saha depart early
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, MI vs SRH: Dhawan, Saha depart early

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 24, 2018, 7:19 pm IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2018, 8:38 pm IST

Score after 4.4 overs, SRH 44-3, Shakib Al Hasan 0*, Kane Williamson 17*; Hardik Pandya (1/6), McClenaghan (2/20)

(Photo: BCCI)
 (Photo: BCCI)

SRH 46-4 from 5.3 overs

WICKET! What was Shakib doing there? He has just wasted a wicket with a risky run, as a result he is run-out by Suryakumar Yadav. SRH have already started collapsing here.

SRH 44-3 from 4.4 overs

WICKET! Manish Pandey departs, SRH in real trouble

SRH 20-2 from 2 overs

WICKET! What a way to finish the over, as McClenaghan dismisses Wriddhiman Saha for a duck. SRH will not be happy with this performance.

SRH 20-1 from 1.4 overs

WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan was clearly struggling, and Mitchell McClenaghan's heroics has dismissed the Indian cricketer for five runs. 

Toss update

Rohit Sharma won the toss on Tuesday, and opted to bowl in their all-important clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

One big news from SRH is that Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to a fractured finger.

Meanwhile, the good news for the visitors is that Shikhar Dhawan is back after he suffered an elbow injury during their match against Kings XI Punjab.

MI, meanwhile, are unchanged.

Here is how the teams lineup:

Preview

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a hope of turning things around in the tournament.

Both teams suffered a similar fate in their previous IPL encounters. While MI suffered a heartbreaking three-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR), SRH fell short of the target by four runs, losing to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

MI will have a lot to worry about after having narrowly lost the first three matches, games which they should have won.

Despite the knock of 94 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rohit Sharma has not had a successful tournament for him personally, having failed to post a big total otherwise.

Despite Suryakumar Yadav (72) and Ishan Kishan (58) producing good performance vs RR, the defending champions went down as they gave away a lot of runs in the final overs.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson’s knock of 84 suffered a similar fate as the hosts fell short by four runs.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 P.M. IST on Tuesday (April 24).

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Tags: indian premier league (ipl), ipl 2018, mumbai indians, sunrisers hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Get into my car: Amazon will also deliver to vehicles from now on

2

Anthony Hopkins lets loose to upbeat dance track; video goes viral

3

Kate’s new baby is a Taurus; here are 10 traits he may have

4

Here’s how Princess Charlotte made history after birth of baby brother

5

Third time lucky? Here's how life turned out for third-born royal ancestors

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

more

ALSO FROMLife

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham