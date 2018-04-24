LIVE| IPL 2018, MI vs SRH: Dhawan, Saha depart early

Score after 4.4 overs, SRH 44-3, Shakib Al Hasan 0*, Kane Williamson 17*; Hardik Pandya (1/6), McClenaghan (2/20)

SRH 46-4 from 5.3 overs

WICKET! What was Shakib doing there? He has just wasted a wicket with a risky run, as a result he is run-out by Suryakumar Yadav. SRH have already started collapsing here.

WICKET! Manish Pandey departs, SRH in real trouble

WICKET! What a way to finish the over, as McClenaghan dismisses Wriddhiman Saha for a duck. SRH will not be happy with this performance.

WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan was clearly struggling, and Mitchell McClenaghan's heroics has dismissed the Indian cricketer for five runs.

Toss update

Rohit Sharma won the toss on Tuesday, and opted to bowl in their all-important clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

One big news from SRH is that Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to a fractured finger.

Meanwhile, the good news for the visitors is that Shikhar Dhawan is back after he suffered an elbow injury during their match against Kings XI Punjab.

MI, meanwhile, are unchanged.

Here is how the teams lineup:

MI XI: S Yadav, E Lewis, I Kishan, RG Sharma, K Pollard, K Pandya, H Pandya, M McClenaghan, M Markande, J Bumrah, M Rahman — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2018

SRH XI: K Williamson, S Dhawan, M Pandey, M Nabi, Y Pathan, S Al Hasan, W Saha, R Khan, B Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, S Kaul — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2018

Preview

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a hope of turning things around in the tournament.

Both teams suffered a similar fate in their previous IPL encounters. While MI suffered a heartbreaking three-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR), SRH fell short of the target by four runs, losing to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

MI will have a lot to worry about after having narrowly lost the first three matches, games which they should have won.

Despite the knock of 94 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rohit Sharma has not had a successful tournament for him personally, having failed to post a big total otherwise.

Despite Suryakumar Yadav (72) and Ishan Kishan (58) producing good performance vs RR, the defending champions went down as they gave away a lot of runs in the final overs.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson’s knock of 84 suffered a similar fate as the hosts fell short by four runs.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 P.M. IST on Tuesday (April 24).

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.