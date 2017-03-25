Mohammed Shami all set to replace Ishant Sharma in playing XI

Mohammed Shami on Friday has been officially included in the Indian Test team for the fourth cricket Test against Australia.

Dharamsala: Bengal speedster Mohammed Shami on Friday has been officially included in the Indian Test team for the fourth cricket Test against Australia with indications that he may replace Ishant Sharma.

Ishant's lack of wickets has been a case of concern for the Indian team throughout the series and Shami's inclusion is considered a welcome move.

Shami recently bowled with a lot of fire for Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy grabbing 4 for 26 in the final against Tamil Nadu.

The BCCI confirmed that Shami along with Shreyas Iyer are now officially part of the squad making them eligible for selection in the playing XI.

India squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, W Saha (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund, Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Shami.