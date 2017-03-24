The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 24, 2017 | Last Update : 04:39 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

A week after his resignation, Shashank Manohar returns as ICC Chairman

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Mar 24, 2017, 3:55 pm IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2017, 3:56 pm IST

'I have duty to work with my colleagues to enable a smooth transition and continue our work on the governance of the ICC,' said Manohar.

Although my decision to depart due to personal reasons has not changed, I am willing to continue as Chairman till the responsibility as per the resolution is complete, said Shashank Manohar. (Photo: AP)
 Although my decision to depart due to personal reasons has not changed, I am willing to continue as Chairman till the responsibility as per the resolution is complete, said Shashank Manohar. (Photo: AP)

Dubai: In what could be a sensation turnaround, Shashank Manohar on Friday decided to take back his resignation as International Cricket Council chairman and opted to resume duties in the top role of cricket’s governing body.

Former BCCI president had stepped down as ICC chairman last week with immediate effect. However, following the ICC board's resolution, he has returned to the post.

“ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar has today agreed to defer his recent resignation following an ICC Board resolution to request him to remain in post was passed with overwhelming support earlier this week. In a significant show of support for Mr Manohar the Board asked him to withdraw his resignation or at the very least defer it until the ongoing process relating to governance and financial restructuring are completed,” a media release from ICC said.

The ICC release also quoted Manohar as saying, “I respect the sentiments expressed by the Directors and the confidence they have reposed in me. In the light of this, and although my decision to depart due to personal reasons has not changed, I am willing to continue as Chairman till the responsibility as per the resolution is complete. I have duty to work with my colleagues to enable a smooth transition and continue our work on the governance of the ICC.”

“This resolution is a clear indication that whilst the Board may not yet agree on the detail of our reform process, we are committed to the overarching philosophies of it. We all believe that Shashank should be the man to see it through and whilst respectful of a decision made for personal reasons, we are delighted that he has agreed to remain in post until the completion of the 2017 Annual Conference where we can elect a successor," said Cricket Australia Chairman David Peever.

Vikram Limaye, a member of BCCI's Committee of Administrators, said: “It is important that the current issues are resolved to everyone’s satisfaction. We had a productive meeting with Mr Manohar recently (prior to his resignation) wherein we outlined the concerns of BCCI on the financial model and governance issues and our suggestions for resolution. We are committed to working with ICC for a satisfactory resolution of these issues.”

President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, Nazmul Hassan, said: “For the greater interest of cricket, we need Shashank as the Chairman of ICC especially at this critical juncture. He can be assured of our full support.”

Tags: shashank manohar, icc, bcci
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai

MOST POPULAR

1

A week after his resignation, Shashank Manohar returns as ICC Chairman

2

'It was tough': Pooja Bhatt on her battle with alcohol addiction

3

Ranbir's niece turns six, Kapoors come together for celebrations

4

Anaarkali of Aarah review: Swara's act as a dashin dancer is captivating

5

BJP flag hoisted in school to celebrate UP win

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham