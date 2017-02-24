LIVE| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2: 3-down India in trouble

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood derail Indian innings as Australia push India on backfoot.

Josh Hazlewood gave Australia their first breakthrough as he dismissed Murali Vijay. (Photo: BCCI)

Pune: Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have put India in trouble as the pace bowling duo has scalped three quick wickets on day two of the opening Test here on Friday.

While Hazlewood removed Vijay, Starc dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in an over to give Australia a chance to dominate the hometeam at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

India made sure Australian innings did not last long on day two of the opening Test here on Friday after R Ashwin dismissed Mitchell Starc in the first over of day's play.

Australia would have harboured hopes of scoring 300 runs after Starc and Josh Hazlewood's last-wicket partnership on day one did not allow India to end Australian innings quickly after being reduced to 205/9.

Overnight batsman Mitchell Starc was dismissed for 61 as Australia were bowled out for 260 in the first over on day two of the opening Test against India.

Opening batsman Matt Renshaw top-scored with 68 after the visitors elected to bat first on Thursday. Indian seamer Umesh Yadav claimed four wickets while Ashwin took three.

While Renshaw anchored the innings, it was Starc who brought back Australia from the brink after they were reduced to 205-9 in the final session of play on the opening day.

The left-handed Starc, better known for his fast bowling, struck six boundaries and three sixes during his 63-ball stay at the crease at India's newest Test venue.

Starc put on a gritty 55-run last-wicket stand with Josh Hazlewood (1 not out) to give the visitors what seems like a fighting total on a typically turning Indian pitch.

Australian skipper Steve Smith (27) and David Warner (38) also put in useful contributions.

The 82-run opening stand between Warner and Renshaw, who retired ill with an upset tummy only to return and register his second Test fifty, was the highlight of the innings.

The match is the first in a four-Test series between the world's two top-ranked sides.