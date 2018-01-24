LIVE| SA vs Ind 3rd Test, Day 1: India bowled out for 187

Score: South Africa 3-0 after 1 over ( Dean Elgar 1*, Aiden Markram 2*; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0-3), trail India by 184 runs.

Johannesburg: India were bowled out for 187 in their first innings on Day one of the third Test against South Africa here on Wednesday.

After having won the toss, the visitors decided to bat. However, nothing worked out according to plan as they lost openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay in the first eight overs.

However, soon after, it was captain Virat Kohli who took India back to safety with a knock of 54. Cheteshwar Pujara, too, showed some brilliant fightback, but collapsed soon after scoring his fifty.

In terms of South Africa’s bowling, every bowler scalped at least a wicket.

While Lungi Ngidi continued his good form by removing Kohli, Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel and Andile Phehlukwayo picked up two wickets each. Kagiso Rabada, the number one bowler in Tests, picked up three wickets in the innings.

India 144-7 from 63.2 overs

WICKET! Hardik Pandya returns to the pavilion, as India continue to lose wickets.

India 144-6 from 62.2 overs

WICKET! Nothing is going right for the visitors at the moment, as Parthiv Patel has become the latest to depart. Quinton de Kock makes no mistake again, as he takes a good catcht to complete the dismissal.

India 144-5 from 61.3 overs

WICKET! Andile Phehlukwayo removes Cheteshwar Pujara for fifty runs as India lose another wicket. Huge blow for the visitors

India 143-4 from 60.5 overs

FIFTY! Cheteshwar Pujara has got to his 17th Test fifty, as India march on.

Tea break report

South Africa cruised control on Day 1 of the third Test against India by getting rid of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane before heading into tea break. The visitors who elected to bat after winning the toss, are currently placed at 113-4.

Having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Freedom Test series, the South African bowlers made life tough for the opposition batsmen at the start of the innings. Both openers, Murali Vijay and KL Rahul were back to the pavilion as early as the 9th over.

However, India skipper Virat Kohli took of the early pressure with a steady partnership at the crease alongside Cheteshwar Pujara.

The Proteas soon bounced back as Lungi Ngidi dismissed Kohli. Rahane who was given a lifeline after being caught out to Vernon Philander on a no-ball, fell victim to Morne Morkel through LBW.

With a final session to go, Kohli and co will aim to lose no more wickets before the end of Day’s play.

India 113-4 from 51.4 overs

WICKET! Ajinkya Rahane has been struck LBW by Morne Morkel, as he departs for nine runs. India took the revie, but it ended in umpire's call, with the original decision being out.

India 97-3 after 42.4 overs:

WICKET! Virat Kohli walks back to the pavillion after completing his half century. Big blow for India Ngidi gets Kohli yet again. Kohli went hard at the ball outside off only to edge it to de Villers at slip.

India 84-2 after 38 overs:

After losing openers early, skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have managed to steady Indian innings with 71 run partnership without losing anymore wicket.

India 19-2 after 14 overs:

South African bowlers have been spot on with their line and length. Openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay once again failed to provide good start. Both the batsmen were all over the place as they came close to edging the ball behind the stumps number of times.

South Africa finally got the breakthrough as Philander got rid of KL Rahul caught by wicket-keeper de Kock behind the stumps. A very disappointing series for the Karnataka batsman. Vijay also failed to get going, edging the ball straight to wicket-keeper off Rabada’s bowling.

India 13-2 after 9 overs:

WICKET! Murali Vijay departs, Rabada strikes for South Africa. India lose their second wicket. Fuller length outside off stump, Vijay goes for drive without much movement of his feet . The ball takes edge and goes straight into hands of wicket-keeper

Close call for Cheteshwar Pujara, the inswinging ball hit him on the front pad and Philander appealed for LBW. Faf du Plessis goes for review. The ball will be clipping the top of the leg stump. The decision stays , but South Africa lose their review

India 7-1 after 4 overs:

WICKET! KL Rahul departs, India lose their first wicket. Philander strikes in hi second over. The ball came back sharply and found inside edge of Rahul's bat and goes straight into the hands of wicket-keeper Quinton De Kock

A special mention for @VDP_24, who today reaches his half century of Test appearances for the @StandardBankZA Proteas. What a player he has been #ProteaFire #SAvIND #SunfoilTest pic.twitter.com/qCpZHX5A97 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 24, 2018

Toss:

Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat again. There are two changes in the Indian team. Ajinkya Rahane replaces Rohit Sharma. Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes in for R Ashwin as India go out with all pace attack.

South Africa has made just one change Andile Phehlukwayo comes in for left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj

Teams