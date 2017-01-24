The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 24, 2017 | Last Update : 05:16 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

BCCI vs Lodha: SC to reject names of administrators aged over 70

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 24, 2017, 4:16 pm IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2017, 4:39 pm IST

Supreme Court asked the centre and BCCI to suggest names for the post of BCCI administrators in sealed covers by January 27.

The apex court deferred the order to name a panel which will run BCCI till fresh elections are held till January 30. (Photo: AFP)
 The apex court deferred the order to name a panel which will run BCCI till fresh elections are held till January 30. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said to the amicus curiae that it will not consider names of individuals, who are above 70 years of age, for appointment as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) administrators.

The apex court deferred the order to name a panel that will run BCCI till fresh elections are held till January 30.

The apex court asked the Centre and BCCI to suggest names for the post of BCCI administrators in sealed covers by January 27. A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra also allowed BCCI to suggest three names after following the due process to represent it at the ICC meeting due in first week of February.

Also, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi reportedly requested the Supreme Court on Tuesday to not nominate administrators for the BCCI for another two weeks.

The AG made the request on the basis that the central government is planning to bring in a sports code. He also added that SC’s verdict on Lodha committee recommendations would affect Cricket as a sport in the international arena

On Friday, Gopal Subramaniam had submitted nine names for the post of administrators in the BCCI, in a sealed cover to the apex court bench.

On January 2, the Supreme Court had removed BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke from their respective posts for their failure to bring transparency and accountability to the Indian cricket board and their non-compliance of the court's July 18, 2016 order.

Earlier, in a landmark judgment on July 18, the apex court accepted major recommendations of Justice Lodha-led panel on structural reforms in the BCCI and had given six months deadline to the board to implement the recommendations.

The recommendations, which have still not been accepted by the 30-member committee, include one-state one-vote, age limit of 70 years, cooling-off period of three years which included the tenure of the administrators, continue with the five-selectors and retaining the powers of the president and secretary as per the earlier constitution of the board.

Tags: bcci, supreme court, justice lodha committee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

High praise for Kohli from Wasim, Saqlain and Shoaib

2

How to get Android Nougat 7.0 for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

3

'Kiss hormone' may hold key to curing sex problems

4

Getting threat calls? Make sure you record them as evidence

5

'Stop Molesting, be a man': Curious posters inside trains leave Delhi Metro clueless

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The victim blaming and outrageous victim blaming following the Bengaluru mass molestations caused women to come out and reiterate their right to go out after dark (Photo: Facebook)

Indian women reclaim public spaces with #IWillGoOut march

Images of comparisons between crowds at Trump's and Obama's inauguration hit the social media followed by comparisons with women's march (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Here's how the crowd at Trump's inauguration to other events

The Satanic Temple of Los Angeles is part of a nationwide movement in US and held the black mass a day after Friday the 13th (Photo: Instagram)

Sinister scenes at LA Satanic Temple's 'Black Mass'

The woman managed to convince doctors to let her keep the amputated foot after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer (Photo: Instagram)

Cancer survivor creates Instagram account for amputated foot

The four day festival of the carnival celebrations get locals on the street to party, dance and enjoy good food and music. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians celebrate the carnival with song and dance

Artist Christopher Boffoli uses food to depict fun situations in everyday life in both colourful and monochrome art. The art is a part of his series called 'Food for Thought' from his project 'Big Appetites. (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)'

Seattle artist makes quirky 'food art'

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham