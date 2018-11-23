The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 23, 2018 | Last Update : 10:49 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

ICC Women's World T20: India fail to decode England enigma, lose by 8 wickets

ANI
Published : Nov 23, 2018, 9:41 am IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2018, 9:41 am IST

England will next take on Australia in the final of the ongoing prestigious tournament on November 25.

Defending a small total of 112 runs, Indian bowlers failed to maintain the pressure on the opposition despite getting some early breakthroughs in the encounter. (Photo: BCCI)
 Defending a small total of 112 runs, Indian bowlers failed to maintain the pressure on the opposition despite getting some early breakthroughs in the encounter. (Photo: BCCI)

Antigua: Indian women's cricket team crashed out of the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's World T20 tournament after being handed over an eight-wicket defeat by England in their semi-final match here at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Friday.

Defending a small total of 112 runs, Indian bowlers failed to maintain the pressure on the opposition despite getting some early breakthroughs in the encounter.

Indian spinner Radha Yadav gave England the first jolt in the form of opener Tammy Beaumont (1), who in her attempt for a slog sweep, was caught at mid-wicket by Arundhati Reddy. After adding 20 more runs to their total, England lost their other opener Danielle Wyatt at the personal score of eight, after she gave an easy catch to Jemimah Rodrigues in the deep midwicket.

Later, an unbreakable partnership between wicket-keeper Amy Jones (53*) and all-rounder Natalie Sciver (52*) not only left the Indian bowlers toiling hard for a wicket, but also drove their side to a convincing victory.

Earlier, batting first, India failed to put up a competitive total on the scoreboard as their in-form batters- Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur- could not come out with a match-defining knock like they did in the previous encounters.

While Mandhana contributed 34 runs with her bat before getting caught and bowled to English bowler Sophie Ecclestone, Harmampreet Kaur could only score 16 runs for the Indian side.

Apart from Jemimah Rodrigues' crucial contribution of 26 runs, no other Indian batter succeeded in going beyond 15 runs in the match.

For England, bowler Heather Knight emerged as the highest wicket-taker (3) followed by Kirstie Gordon (2) and Sophie Ecclestone (2)

Amy Jones was adjudged Player of the Match for making the maximum contribution, 53 runs, to her side's total.

England will next take on Australia in the final of the ongoing prestigious tournament at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on November 25.

Tags: indian women’s cricket team, england women's cricket team, india vs england, icc womens world t20

MOST POPULAR

1

US asks allies to avoid Huawei's equipment

2

Unhealthy lifestyle, erratic shifts can increase diabetes risk, says study

3

Elon Musk smoking marijuana, drinking whiskey prompts NASA to review SpaceX workplace

4

Plane with absolutely no moving parts takes flight

5

European privacy search engines aim to challenge Google

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family.

DeepVeer reception: Ranveer makes Deepika feel special post wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

An awards ceremony was held last night and many celebs had glamour written all over them as they slayed in their wear.

SRK, Akshay and students Sidharth, Varun, Alia slay at an awards

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married at Lake Como in Italy earlier this week, have finally returned in Mumbai. Thousands of fans flooded the airport exit to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds. Check out the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Newlyweds Deepika, Ranveer are back in the bay post Italy wedding

Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her 7th birthday and it was a very private, close-knit party which only involved her family i.e. the Bachchans.

Aaradhya celebrates her close-knit birthday with Big B, mom-dad

In another eventful day, couples like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya and Harshvardhan Rane-Kim Sharma were spotted coming out together for professional purposes.

Work hard, party harder: Big B, Jaya unveil book, Kim, Rane make it official

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham